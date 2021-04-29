Editorial: Health officials right to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s use and to return to it

Federal health officials have again OK’d the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19. Several states, including Oklahoma, have resumed using it.
We support both the decision to take the vaccine out of use and the decision to resume using it.
When there were reports of deadly reactions to the vaccine, the public needed to trust that federal oversight officials were on top of the situation. Pausing use of the vaccine gave public health experts a chance to look closely at what was happening while assuring the public that they weren’t at risk.
The data shows that a tiny handful of people had serious reactions. The investigation found 15 vaccine recipients developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the Johnson & Johnson shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and others required hospitalization.
Of course, we sympathize with the families of those who died. In seeking vaccination, they were doing the right things for themselves, their loved ones and society. Their deaths are tragic accidents.
But in the realm of public health those deaths have to be weighed against the risks involved. More people die annually from lightning strikes and avalanches than the Johnson & Johnson shot. You’re far more likely to die of a mosquito bite than a COVID-19 shot.
And, most obviously, far, far more people have died of COVID-19 than the vaccines that will prevent it.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has some obvious advantages over the other two products on the market. It is a one-dose vaccination. The others require two doses over time. Also, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doesn’t require the same level of refrigeration as the other options.
For some people and populations, the Johnson & Johnson is a better choice. Gov. Kevin Stitt was one of those taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine prior to the pause, and he has reported no troubles.
The risk posed by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine needed to be thoroughly investigated in order to maintain the credibility of the vaccination effort, but when the danger turned out to be tiny, the right choice was to return it to use.
The public health system worked, and we continue to trust it. Everyone eligible should accept vaccination as an act of self-interest and public interest.
