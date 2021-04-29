Editorial: Health officials right to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s use and to return to it

Federal health officials have again OK’d the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19. Several states, including Oklahoma, have resumed using it.

We support both the decision to take the vaccine out of use and the decision to resume using it.

When there were reports of deadly reactions to the vaccine, the public needed to trust that federal oversight officials were on top of the situation. Pausing use of the vaccine gave public health experts a chance to look closely at what was happening while assuring the public that they weren’t at risk.

The data shows that a tiny handful of people had serious reactions. The investigation found 15 vaccine recipients developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the Johnson & Johnson shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and others required hospitalization.

Of course, we sympathize with the families of those who died. In seeking vaccination, they were doing the right things for themselves, their loved ones and society. Their deaths are tragic accidents.