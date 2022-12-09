Editorial: Group purposely disrupting public meetings needs to stop

Disruption of public meetings makes for good theater but never leads to anyone changing their minds or making community progress. The latest group of conspiracy theorists seeking to usurp the city’s PlaniTulsa meetings would do well to remember that.

At a minimum, the chaos alienates others from understanding a differing view, and at worse it escalates into violence, as seen nationally in recent years.

A group of dissenters attending the PlaniTulsa meeting last week shouted during presentations and surrounded city planning staff, effectively ending any civil discourse. Several people left.

As a result, PlaniTulsa changed the format of the meetings and added security.

Groups like this mobilize on social media platforms to overwhelm public meetings. It started with public school board meetings and is now branching out.

At school board meetings, the disrupters have walked the edge of threats, leading to ejection from the room and leaving some in attendance feeling unsafe.

It’s not surprising to see a crossover of those school agitators also rallying to disturb the PlaniTulsa meetings. That indicates more devotion to chaos than to actually finding a shared view for the city.

PlaniTulsa started public forums in 2008 and was approved by the City Council in July 2010 as the first update to the city’s comprehensive development plan in three decades. It focuses on physical growth and covers everything from where to put sidewalks to how to attract new businesses. It’s an ever-evolving plan based on public input.

There are people tying this local plan to global plots that involve the U.N.’s sustainable development plans, digital surveillance, education indoctrination, e-commerce, social engineering and taxation as a way to confiscate property.

For people who hold these views and want to express them, that’s fine. Just do so by the same rules as everyone else.

We point out that the Oklahoma Legislature provided a tool last year in Senate Bill 403, sponsored by Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, and Rep. Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City. It was approved by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

SB 403 expanded existing law which makes it illegal for anyone to willfully disturb, interfere or disrupt state business to include local government meetings held by school boards, county and municipal governments.

Violations would result in misdemeanor convictions with up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

It was passed in reaction to left-wing activists interrupting business on the legislative floor, but it could apply in these local situations. If behavior doesn’t improve among crowds at public meetings, we encourage elected leaders and prosecutors to consider enforcing this law.

We appreciate leaders who condemned this behavior, including District 9 City Councilor Jayme Fowler and District 2 City Councilor Jeannie Cue, who called it inappropriate and unacceptable. We need more leaders using forceful language to make it clear public spaces are for everyone.

We believe strongly in the First Amendment, and we recognize when bullies step into the public square.