Editorial: Grim milestone in drug overdose deaths demands action

The mixing of fentanyl with illegal substances, such as methamphetamine and cocaine, is a prime reason overdose deaths attributed to those two drugs are also on the rise.

Health officials also noted another underlying cause for this steep increase in drug-related fatalities: the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stress caused by the pandemic — loss of jobs, loss of life, isolation and so forth — has caused what Dr. Jason Beaman, executive director of Oklahoma State University’s National Center for Wellness & Recovery, called “a despair epidemic.”

That in turn has caused far too many people to turn to drugs to cope.

Health officials predict that 2021 could bring even worse figures, as the underlying causes of drug overdoses have not abated.

The good news is that in Oklahoma, progress is being made in responding to this crisis.

State officials wisely gave the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services wider latitude to make sure inpatient and outpatient drug treatment is available.

Wait times for treatment as long as six months have been cut down dramatically, with many treatment centers able to offer near-immediate appointments.