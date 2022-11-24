Editorial: Grieving for Broken Arrow man killed in latest mass shooting

The photo of 28-year-old Daniel Aston shows a relaxed man in his youth among the Colorado mountains and a smile that explains why he made friends easily.

This image of the Broken Arrow High School graduate has been shown around the world as America mourns yet another mass shooting. This one took five lives and injured 18 at a Colorado Springs club that caters to LGBTQ people.

Our hearts weigh heavy for Aston’s family. His parents are lifelong Tulsans who moved to Colorado in retirement to be near their grandchildren and older son. Daniel followed and quickly made a happy life that included bartending at Club Q.

His mother, Sabrina Aston, has friends worried about her speaking about Daniel, who was a transgender man. What does that say about our country?

“Nobody can kill my kid twice, so I’m going to say whatever I feel,” she told reporter Andrea Eger.

What she spoke about is the unconditional love their family had for Daniel. That support gave him the confidence to begin transitioning at age 19 and becoming a leader in LGBTQ communities while in Tahlequah at Northeastern State University and in Tulsa.

Former Tulsa co-workers remembered Daniel’s positivity and honesty. After moving to Colorado, Daniel’s family often watched him perform in a hair metal act for special events at Club Q, which they described as family-friendly.

Though proud, his mother worried. A lot of parents of LGBTQ children worry.

Discrimination against the LGBTQ community continues, such as in the laws banning trans children from bathrooms and sports or pulling library books about LGBTQ people and relationships. Hateful rhetoric against LGBTQ communities has become part of mainstream politics and includes false tropes and stereotypes.

This builds up to tragedy, as seen in higher rates of suicide attempts among LGBTQ youth and increased rate of violence committed against LGBTQ people.

“This is the worst nightmare you can think of. And I had kind of gotten complacent about it over the years. I was hoping this would never happen,” said Sabrina Aston.

It shouldn’t have happened. It should never happen again.

But much work is needed to prevent another attack on the LGBTQ community and another mass killing. Americans have to get serious about enacting gun reforms and fighting discrimination.

The U.S. this year has had more than 600 mass shootings, defined as injuring four or more people excluding the shooter. That list includes the June 1 shooting at Saint Francis that took the lives of four people and the shooter and a May shooting at a Taft festival killing one and injuring seven. The Club Q shooter used an AR-15-style semi-automatic weapon and a handgun.

Law enforcement isn’t releasing much information about the alleged shooter, except for an earlier arrest on a bomb threat that didn’t lead to a prosecution.

For now, we focus on Daniel Aston and other lives lost. We grieve with his family and friends, but we also demand a better and safer world for all Americans.