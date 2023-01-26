Editorial: Greenwood medical clinic continues downtown development momentum

The addition of a primary care medical clinic in the Greenwood District represents a significant milestone of growth for downtown and the once-decimated Black business district.

Juno Medical signed a 10-year lease to occupy about 3,800 square feet inside the 21 North Greenwood building. The New York City-based medical clinic formed in 2020 as a national model to improve health care delivery in diversified, up-and-coming neighborhoods. It will be adding clinics in east Atlanta and in Inglewood, California, located in southwestern Los Angeles County.

Though the model is national, the management — and vision for the clinic — is homegrown. Dr. Jabraan Pasha, who grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, has been named the clinic's medical director and will oversee the company's diversity programs nationally as vice president of health equity.

Pasha, a former member of the Tulsa World's Community Advisory Board, most recently served nine years at the University of Oklahoma-University of Tulsa School of Community Medicine as an associate professor of medicine and assistant dean of student affairs. He attended the University of Kansas School of Medicine and specializes in internal medicine. He is a sought-after speaker internationally on racial disparities and implicit bias in health care.

The specter of the 1921 race massacre that burned the Greenwood District and killed up to hundreds never left. Even after Black businesses and homes rebuilt, urban renewal contributed to later blight, and construction of Interstate 244 through the heart of the neighborhood promised that it would never fully regain its glory.

It has taken decades to recognize this history and create investments in the district and those surrounding it. That's what makes Greenwood unique in Tulsa.

Dr. Pasha's background as a Tulsan and his understanding of Greenwood's past and present make him a perfect choice for leading the clinic. Health care is an essential necessity of a neighborhood, and this fills that gap.

Downtown is quickly becoming the city's largest neighborhood as developers turn once-vacant buildings into upscale lofts and apartments. New transplants to Tulsa through programs like Tulsa Remote and those seeking lower costs of living are flocking to the walkability and energy of downtown.

More housing options are needed for middle- to lower-income families. But all signs point to a continued boom in downtown residential living.

That creates a need for service infrastructure such as grocery stores, pharmacies, shops, entertainment venues and health care facilities. The Greenwood medical clinic will have in-house several services, such as primary care, pediatrics and a medical lab.

Juno Medical's model prioritizes transparency in costs and effective use of virtual health care. It offers a suite of options, including a membership for perks such as evening appointments. Investors include Tulsa-based Atento Capital and tennis great Serena Williams.

Greenwood's medical clinic location will be within walking distance of office workers and residents downtown and close to nearby neighborhoods. It contributes to a solution to the need for more health care providers in the city.

The clinic continues the momentum of development and is a step in the right direction for Greenwood, downtown and the city.