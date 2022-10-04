Editorial: Greenwood District deserves placement on national historic registry

After nearly two decades of work and waiting, a portion of the Greenwood District has rightly been put on the National Register of Historic Places.

Benefits include some tax incentives, but the biggest gain is bringing greater attention to the area to a worldwide audience. Greenwood holds stories of pain and tragedy along with hope and resilience. It provides an education on our past and how that affects our current issues around race, equity and inclusion.

It is a Tulsa story but also an American one.

Tulsans shamefully ignored the 1921 Race Massacre for generations. It wasn’t until 1997 that the Legislature convened a commission to make an official record of what happened.

After the massacre, residents rebuilt the district into a thriving area. It did so without much government or private investment. At its peak, Black-owned businesses stretched along Greenwood Avenue from Archer to Pine streets and onto nearby streets such as Lansing and eventually Peoria avenues.

Desegregation in the 1960s started a move from the area as families gained more choices, and then urban development projects decimated the infrastructure.

Construction of Interstate 244 through the heart of the district ensured that it would never regain its full glory. We urge policymakers and elected leaders to one day remedy that by moving the highway.

The deliberate elimination of much of the original Greenwood District made it difficult to obtain the National Park Service designation. Nearly all the historic buildings were destroyed in the massacre and then by urban renewal 50 years later.

Last week, it was announced that the 100 to 300 blocks of North Greenwood Avenue to Elgin Avenue and Mount Zion Baptist Church will be joining individual entries for Mount Zion, Vernon AME Church and the surviving Greenwood commercial buildings in the 100 block.

Those individual properties were secured on the register earlier by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. The latest addition was spearheaded by Reuben Gant, executive director of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, along with the late Julius Pegues and others.

“We celebrate this nomination with the worth and dignity of all the families and their descendants,” Gant stated in a press release.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford worked for years on the project with local and federal officials. “This is tremendous for the Greenwood community, great for tourism and a blessing for Oklahoma,” he said. “As is most things from the federal government, this has been too complicated and has taken too long, but perseverance paid off.”

Congratulations and thank you to those who worked tirelessly to gain this designation as a place of national importance. We agree that it is worth preserving, celebrating and supporting.

Greenwood’s history holds many lessons for Americans, but its story continues to grow and prosper.