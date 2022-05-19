Editorial: Graduations usher in optimism for our future

Graduation season is underway, with students offering hopeful messages and a positive outlook for what lies ahead.

Congratulations to every student walking across stages this spring. The conditions for education have been strained beyond modern precedent in the past two years. The pandemic lockdowns required students to shift and adjust in ways no one other generation has had to do.

They leaned into technology, became their own advocates, and found unique ways to connect and learn. They worked through disappointments and challenges of uncertainty.

During this already stressful environment, political and civil unrest dominated the American culture. They witnessed an attack on the U.S. Capitol and demonstrations that turned violent across the nation.

These students emerge with diplomas and degrees at a time when our nation's future seems so precarious, so polarized. Ideology and bullying have largely replaced diplomacy and leadership.

But, this class of 2022 offers optimism. They offer a new view.

The obstacles they faced have been turned into strengths. The tension they witnessed has transformed into discussions and activism.

They forged ahead with a vision that things will get better — that they have a role in making change.

The Tulsa World has published several profiles of graduates who have demonstrated outstanding achievements. A few are:

Mitzy Herrera of Will Rogers College High School is one of 79 Tulsa Public Schools seniors graduating with the Seal of Biliteracy, meaning proficiency in two or more languages. She completed Tulsa Tech's legal professional assistant program and will be attending the University of Oklahoma with a goal of becoming an attorney.

She and her class valedictorian, Stephany Ibarra-Gomez, will be the first in their families to attend college.

Amya Jamison becomes the valedictorian of the first-ever graduating class at KIPP Tulsa University Prep. She helped form the school's culture, whether pushing for changes in the uniform policy or organizing pep rallies. She earned a full academic scholarship to Langston University with plans for law school.

Tulsa Community College graduate Sunny Wachsmuth went back to school at nearly age 30 with two young children. She earned an associate's degree in early childhood education. Her goal is a bachelor's degree to teach prekindergarten through third grade. She's the first in her family to graduate from college.

Thousands of students located in every school have similar stories. Some excelled to earn a kaleidoscope of honor cords to wear at commencement. Some may have overcome overwhelming personal challenges that deserve equal celebration.

These milestones carry significant meaning. These are not easy achievements.

Education is a foundation for our community's prosperity. It holds a key out of poverty and encourages skills beyond the classroom — perseverance, time management, teamwork.

We join with all the proud family members, friends and educators who are cheering these graduates into their next life's chapter. They give us confidence about our nation's future.

