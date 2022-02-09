Editorial: Gov. Stitt's priorities have things to like and things to worry about

The pro-business, politically conservative tenure of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address Monday had a mixed bag of welcomed priorities and some cautionary elements.

Promoting the science of hope theory, developed by University of Oklahoma-Tulsa researcher Chan Hellman, is a proven framework for inspiring individual success. Many organizations, including the state Education Department, have embraced this approach.

Stitt said it would be rolled out to all state agencies. It is tied to brain health, though not as a replacement for therapy or medical interventions.

Oklahoma has acute needs in brain health. State mental health advocates have deemed a continuing spike in youth suicide and drug overdoses an “epidemic.” More must be done in access, affordability and parity.

Stitt was right to include brain health in speaking about needs for recruiting and retaining law enforcement. We would add health care workers and educators to his list.