Editorial: Gov. Stitt's policy on National Guard vaccinations hurts readiness

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s all-in approach to resisting federal vaccine mandates has opened up a new front, this time taking on the Pentagon.

Stitt, who as governor has authority over the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard, made an abrupt change of command that became public last week. He relieved then-Adjutant General Michael Thompson and replaced him with new Adjutant General Thomas Mancino.

Among his first acts as commander of the Oklahoma Guard, Mancino reversed an existing Guard policy — one that mirrored Defense Department rules — that requires members to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

We see numerous problems with this.

First, having Guard troops forgo the vaccine leaves them vulnerable to an outbreak of the virus, and that strikes at readiness.

The whole purpose of the Guard is to respond quickly to emergencies, and that can’t happen if several members are sickened by COVID-19 or are unable to perform their duties because they’ve been exposed to it.

This is why the U.S. military has, for decades, required various vaccinations for service members and why the Pentagon added the COVID-19 vaccine to the battery of inoculations it administers now. A stronger force is a more effective force, and readiness is critical to that aim.