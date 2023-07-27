In the past couple of weeks, Gov. Kevin Stitt has ramped up misinformed and hostile public statements showing he is the wrong person to lead in tribal affairs.

His consistent scorched-earth approach has worsened tribal relations and morphed into falsehoods. Legislative leaders and Attorney General Gentner Drummond, all elected Republicans, are wisely taking action to restore relationships between the state and tribal nations.

From his first year in office, Stitt — a Cherokee Nation citizen — took aim at tribes, starting with gaming compacts by attempting to renegotiate for higher payments. He lost in court and hired out-of-state attorneys to continue the fight. Costs hit $2 million nearly three years ago and have been climbing since.

Strains worsened in 2020 when the U.S. Supreme Court in McGirt v. Oklahoma found that Congress had not de-established reservations in Indian Country after statehood. The ruling was limited to shifting law enforcement jurisdictions. The aftermath required diplomacy to work out terms among various law enforcement agencies.

That didn't happen.

Instead, Stitt's rhetoric spiked, and he took actions that appeared to be about revenge, such as not renewing hunting and fishing compacts with several tribes in December 2021 — moves that cost Oklahoma $35 million.

This past session, the Legislature stepped in to pass legislation to extend by one year tribal compacts on tobacco and motor vehicle registrations. Together, those brought at least $81 million to the state in the last fiscal year.

When Stitt vetoed the legislation, the Legislature returned in special session to vote on an override.

Of concern is Stitt's response after the Senate vote: "I am trying to protect eastern Oklahoma from turning into a reservation, and I've been working to ensure these compacts are the best deal for all four million Oklahomans. Unfortunately, the Senate seems to disagree and used an illegitimate process to do so."

First, to claim tribal leaders are seeking a reservation is hyperbolic, meant to scare people and perpetuate stereotypes. It's an irresponsible characterization of the McGirt ruling and consensus of tribal citizens.

Oklahoma's jurisdictional status is unclear, but honest negotiation with mutual respect will resolve it faster.

Second, there is nothing illegitimate about the veto override. The Legislature used the legal mechanism allowed by the state constitution as a check on power.

This comes after a video from Stitt blasting a federal court ruling in a Tulsa traffic ticket case. Stitt claims in the video that tribal citizens are now exempt from some laws. That is not true.

Tribal leaders were insulted by the video. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said: "This is a governor who, No. 1, lacks a command of the facts or the law in this area or he understands it and is misleading people."

Drummond asked a federal court to recognize him — not Stitt's outside, private counsel — as the state's lawyer in the legal case over gaming compacts. He has the support of House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat.

This is a good solution, and we encourage Drummond to extend his work into McGirt law enforcement jurisdiction agreements.

Oklahoma is strongest with trusting, solid partnerships with tribal nations, and we need leaders in place to achieve that.