Editorial: Gov. Kevin Stitt should sign bipartisan bill to limit insulin costs

As everyone knows, pharmaceuticals can be very expensive.

For those with insulin-dependent diabetes there isn’t any way to avoid the price.

Eli Lilly’s Humalog first hit the market in 1996 at a price of $21 per vial. In 2019, that same vial cost $275 and was one of the cheaper insulins available. Earlier this year, an advocate for federal action on insulin prices, reported that the average retail price for a one-month supply of insulin can range from $300-$600 and that, depending on the formulation, amount needed, injection method, and insurance status of the patient, that number can hit $1,200.

Advocates for HB 1019 argue that it will push insurance companies to join the fight against high insulin prices.

Sen. Greg McCortney, who wrote SB 734 and voted against HB 1019, is correct that the bill doesn’t lower the price of insulin, it only spreads it across a bigger population, all those who carry health insurance. But that is one of the purposes of health insurance, lowering costs to the individual by broadening them.