Editorial: Gov. Kevin Stitt should be more aggressive in vaccination advocacy

The McGirt case has caused a reevaluation of tribal sovereignty in the state, and its implications could well spread beyond criminal justice. We understand and have some sympathy for the governor’s need to defend the state’s sovereignty, but, quite frankly, we see far greater threats to the state’s future at the moment.

The deadly potential of COVID-19 and its delta variant are a much greater threat to the future of the state’s health and economy than McGirt.

The resistance of far too many Oklahomans to the vaccines that can protect them from the disease and a new law hamstringing the ability of schools to respond to the threat make the danger even greater.

The delta variant is a greater threat to younger Oklahomans and especially those who have not been vaccinated. That’s why this is a critical time for the state’s leadership to be pushing members of the public to protect themselves through vaccination. They should use all available resources to market the vaccine creatively and aggressively.