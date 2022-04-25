Editorial: Good sign students helping with Peoria Connection program

It's a good sign that high school students are chipping in with the implementation of the Peoria Connection plan intended to improve neighborhood quality of life and attract development.

The plan is a $7 million program funded by the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package for beautification and infrastructure improvements along north Peoria Avenue from 56th Street North to Mohawk Boulevard.

That stretch includes McLain High School, Hawthorne Elementary and the Tulsa Tech Peoria campus. Several churches dot the area along with several businesses. But, it has been targeted by vandals and is economically underdeveloped. The Peoria Connection improvements are to attract businesses and instill pride.

The North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative has been leading the program. Last week, students from McLain High School joined the effort as part of Earth Day, cleaning up trash along north Peoria Avenue for two days.

Students embraced the experience as community partners.

“They can not only come help clean up, but get their community service hours as they are cleaning up the community,” said Turner-Addison. “And we have been so pleased that the kids have been excited about it and said can they come back and do it again.” said Lana Turner-Addison, president of the NTEDI, in a story by reporter Kevin Canfield.

The latest three-day effort is part of a series of cleanup days along Peoria Avenue. The next upgrades will be new sidewalks and LED street lights. Up With Trees will assist volunteers in planting hundreds of trees and shrubs along the busy street.

The NTEDI is working closely with city officials to make them aware of graffiti, unkept grass and properties with code violations. The treatment of these complaints should be treated with the same priority as neighborhoods in wealthier areas.

This is the aim of former Tulsa City Councilor Jack Henderson, "The whole goal, as far as I am concerned … is to make north Tulsa, the Peoria corridor, like the rest of the city. The way you do that (is), you’ve got to clean it up, you’ve got to attract people who want to do their businesses in this area."

By getting youth involved in the plan encourages a sense of community, promotes teamwork and provides a first-hand view of what it takes to attract development. So often, these types of community improvement plans involve only adults and nonprofits.

We're encouraged by the involvement of the students and progress of the plan. Tulsa gets better when every section of the city thrives.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.