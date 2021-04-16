Editorial: Good news for American Airlines is good news for Tulsa

Here’s some of the best news Tulsa could ever get: American Airlines is continuing to prep its jets for a return to revenue service.

With hope of progress against the pandemic and more fully vaccinated people cleared to fly, American needs to get 38 more idled planes ready for revenue flights.

Going from park to drive isn’t as simple as moving the gear shift in an airliner. It takes careful maintenance, which is what happens at the local American Airlines facility.

Eight jets are getting the once-over at Tech Ops-Tulsa, American’s largest maintenance base.

The company employs about 5,200 people at its Tulsa International Airport maintenance facility. It’s been a major employer for decades. The airline spends about $120 million annually with Oklahoma suppliers and vendors, and American workers here make an average of $120,000 a year, including benefits.

Also, American is in the final stages of completing a new sublease with the city’s airport trust for its 330-acre base. Work has begun on $550 million worth of upgrades American pledged to Tech Ops-Tulsa in February 2020.