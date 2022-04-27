Editorial: Good decision allowing MyHealth to operate health information exchange

The agreement for Tulsa-based nonprofit MyHealth Access Network to operate Oklahoma's designated health information exchange is welcomed news.

The exchange is a hub for medical records that allows members, such as hospitals or clinics, secure electronic access to a person's medical history. Patients will experience more consistent and thorough health care, especially when treated at different facilities.

MyHealth was founded in 2009 by representatives of the Tulsa health care industry as a public utility to improve outcomes. Another health information exchange had been operating since 2008 but was integrated into MyHealth in 2014.

Since then, MyHealth has been managing 80% to 85% of Oklahoma's health care activity in its system

That's why it was surprising when the Oklahoma Health Care Authority chose the bid by the global technology company Orion Health in 2020 to deliver the statewide health information exchange. MyHealth, which offered a lower bid to administer the exchange, dropped a legal effort contesting the bid process.

The fallout included letters of opposition from 13 state entities including chambers of commerce, hospitals, insurance companies, tribal nations and professional medical organizations. A federal agency expressed concerns about the choice.

We also had misgivings about the decision for an international company with no Oklahoma ties taking over a local nonprofit already effectively handling most of the records.

An agreement announced this week states that MyHealth will operate the health information exchange using the technology purchased from Orion. MyHealth keeps its governance but will add three seats to its 18-member board for appointees from the state.

Dr. David Kendrick, founder of CEO of MyHealth, complimented the state for taking action after hearing the feedback, "We were able to work out a more productive pathway for everyone."

Carter Kimble, executive director of the state's current health information exchange, said the bid choice was focused on technology, "We think we've been able to kind of thread the needle and get state-of-the-art technology just with the purchasing and expenditure power of the state now partnered up with a trusted non-state expert and executor to come execute and start our vision here."

The agreement appears to be a good compromise: The state gets the cutting-edge technology it wanted, and stakeholders get the management of a proven, local nonprofit.

Now that the contentiousness has been resolved, we look forward to improvements in Oklahoma's health care system. Much is needed to shore up technology in rural and long-term care. Telemedicine is poised to be a significant factor in health care.

We thank state officials willing to adjust their approach. That kind of flexibility builds trust and will make Oklahoma stronger.

