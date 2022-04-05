Editorial: Go vote today

Today is election day for many school boards, bond issues and a few municipal seats. Go vote.

Oklahoma’s spring elections have historically attracted the lowest voter turnout. Often winners and propositions are decided by narrow margins and a small group of voters.

In last year’s April Tulsa Public Schools board election for District 3, only 1,028 voters cast a ballot. Incumbent Jeannettie Marshall won by 26 votes.

The rural areas are even lower. Grove’s 2021 school board election attracted only 121 voters, with the winner decided by 10 ballots. Chelsea elected two members to its city board with only 194 votes cast.

Suburban areas are just a hair better. Only 779 people in Sand Springs turned out for that school district’s board election last year.

Even when the issue is taxes, people don’t appear moved. A Liberty school bond last year was passed by 87 of the 105 ballots cast.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

Oklahomans consistently say public schools are an important priority, but that starts at the neighborhood level.

In the Tulsa area, three school districts have bond proposals on the ballot. None would raise property taxes but would replace existing bonds. These would pay for infrastructure like buildings and computers. Under state law, they would have to get 60% approval to pass.

Owasso Public Schools has a two-part, $83.96 million package to be paid over five years. It includes $22.7 for saferooms in two schools, $16.4 million for technology and $11.8 million for texts, library materials and equipment for the fine arts program.

In Kiefer Public Schools, a $29.1 million package to be paid over 20 years would include a new agriculture building, transportation facility and multipurpose building.

In Liberty, an $8 million proposal would provide a new gymnasium and six additional classrooms at the elementary school.

In TPS, voters in District 4 will decide between incumbent Shawna Keller and E’Lena Ashley. In District 7, Susan Lamkin and Tim Harris are vying for the seat.

In Union schools, Zone 2 voters will choose between incumbent Dr. Chris McNeil and Shelley Gwartney. In Jenks, current school board President Terry Keeling is being challenged by Ashley Cross.

In Bixby schools, Seat 2 is being sought by incumbent Amanda Stephens and Jake Rowland. The Catoosa School Board District 4 features incumbent Joe Deere and Derrick Smith on the ballot.

Owasso school board President Rhonda Mills is being challenged by Joshua Stanton. In Sand Springs, incumbent Mike Mullins in Seat 2 is running against MaRanda Trimble-Kerley. Mounds voters will choose between Justin Green and Laci Jones for Seat 2.

Candidates for Tulsa Tech’s Seat 3 are Mark Griffin and Jim Provenzano.

For those eligible to vote, exercise this basic American right. Read up on the candidates in the Tulsa World to be informed, and go vote.

