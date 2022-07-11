Editorial: Gilcrease Museum's management partnership serves Tulsa well

For now, the city and University of Tulsa are on the same page for how to best manage the Gilcrease Museum. That is welcomed reassurance.

The city’s crown jewel closed last year for a complete reconstruction to make the museum bigger and better. The $104 million project is scheduled for completion in late 2024.

The museum remains one of Tulsa’s greatest treasures with the most comprehensive collection of the American West — as well as other artifacts— and breathtaking view of the Gilcrease Hills. It attracts researchers, art enthusiasts, historians and people interested in walking the grounds and trails.

As the Gilcrease undergoes a transformation, it makes sense to use this moment to consider its future management. It is not from an antagonist perspective, but of a due diligence review.

It was founded in 1949 as a private museum by Tulsa oilman and Muscogee Nation citizen Thomas Gilcrease. Its collection was transferred to the City of Tulsa in January 1955, and the University of Tulsa has been operating it for the city since 2008.

The city forged the partnership after looking for a way to improve management. TU has programs in Western art, arts management, art history, anthropology, archaeology and museum studies. The university had plans to establish a research center on the Gilcrease campus.

In recent years, TU has gone through a difficult time financially, raising questions of whether it ought to continue its partnership with the Gilcrease—from fiscal and academic focus outlooks.

TU President Brad Carson told reporter Kevin Canfield he believes the university is still a good fit for the Gilcrease and city. He said TU is not subsidizing the museum. TU pays for the operating expenses with the city providing funds to partially offset those costs.

Currently, the city provides $3.6 million out of the operating budget of about $5.5 million. Carson said the nearly $2 million remaining is covered by admission fees, grants, donations, gifts, a museum endowment and other fundraising efforts.

The likelihood of operating costs increasing after reopening of the Gilcrease is high, considering after-effects of inflation and expectations to expand programming.

The TU contract is set to expire in 2028, giving enough time to have conversations about the future of Gilcrease. We believe TU has been an excellent steward, and the city has acted in good faith in its care of the institution.

There may come a time when a different management model would work better or be preferred for the direction of the Gilcrease. But, for now, we believe this partnership has been good for Tulsa.