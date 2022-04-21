Editorial: Getting to the bottom of Swadley's BBQ debacle

Gov. Kevin Stitt has vowed to get to the bottom of the runaway contract between Swadley's BBQ and the Oklahoma State Department of Tourism and reclaim any money the state is owed.

The Oklahoman reported on Stitt's comments, made more than three weeks after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation into the matter.

"If there's a vendor out there or there's a contract that this contract or this vendor is not performing correctly, or overcharging the state, we will find that out, we will terminate that, we will sue that vendor, and we will get the taxpayers' money back," Stitt said.

"If there's someone in state government who is not doing things the right way, I want to shine a light on any kind of corruption or anything that's going on in state government. So we will get to the bottom of it, and we'll find out if there's a bad vendor."

Stitt also promised to request an audit if needed after the investigation.

"We want to be the most transparent administration. I've called for eyes more than any other government."

Those are direct and welcomed statements. So many questions surround what has happened.

Transparency on this issue will determine if laws were broken or inside deals were brokered. Scrutiny will establish if this is an outlier or a systemic problem within the Tourism Department.

This is exactly the situation the Open Records Act means to cover.

The Swadley's BBQ debacle centers on its contract at several state parks. A March 25 Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency report showed the vendor was paid nearly $17 million to operate Foggy Bottom Kitchens in seven parks. That covered management fees, annual losses and amounts to renovate and operate the properties.

The restaurant opened its first four Foggy Bottom Kitchens in 2020 and two more the following year. A seventh planned location was canceled.

A whistleblower spoke to the Oklahoman with allegations of excessive management and consulting fees, over charges on items and possible kickbacks. Questions surround the terms of contract, which differ from previous ones.

This led to a formal request for a forensic audit from Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater to the State Auditor and Inspector's Office.

We appreciate Stitt's stern assurances and plan to hold him - and other state officials - to it.

