Editorial: Getting the root of health gaps for Indigenous people

Oklahoma State University’s Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa has become a hub to eliminate gaps in health outcomes for members of tribal nations.
A $1 million federal grant to create the Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity is the latest measure to address the health disparities in Indigenous people. This comes a year after OSU-CHS opened a teaching hospital in Tahlequah with the Cherokee Nation for the first medical school in the U.S. affiliated with a native tribe.
The university also houses the Center for Indigenous Health and Research Policy.
American Indian and Alaska Native people have higher rates of chronic diseases leading to early death. The leading causes of death are heart disease, cancer, diabetes and unintentional injuries, according to the Indian Health Service. Their life expectancy is 5.5 years less than those of other races.
Some disparities are vast. Diabetes affects about 20.8 people out of 100,000 living in the U.S., compared to a rate of 66 for Indigenous people. Chronic liver disease affects 9.4 out of 100,000 U.S. residents, compared to a rate of 42.9 for citizens of tribal nations.
Those lopsided rates hold across nearly every disease. Even unintentional injuries, which include car crashes, have a a rate of 93.7 for American Indian people, compared to a rate of 38 for all other races.
Simply adding more health services isn’t enough. The underlying obstacles leading to the poor health outcomes are more complex and rooted in the health care systems.
Oklahoma Congressman Frank Lucas acknowledged these health disparities and societal inequities when he announced the approval of the latest grant.
Lucas said the new center “will focus our state’s and our nation’s understanding of how structural inequities impact Indigenous populations while providing policy recommendations to remove disparities, helping Native American populations live longer and healthier lives.”
The center’s mission includes research, policy development and education related to finding sustainable solutions to get better health outcomes for Indigenous people. The grant will further work into tribal-led, community-based projects to improve the lives of underserved people and areas in Oklahoma.
We’re encouraged by the partnerships between tribal nations, health care systems and OSU-CHS to attack health disparities experienced by Indigenous people. These improvements will benefit the health and workforce for all Oklahoma residents.
