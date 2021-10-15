Editorial: Getting the root of health gaps for Indigenous people

Oklahoma State University’s Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa has become a hub to eliminate gaps in health outcomes for members of tribal nations.

A $1 million federal grant to create the Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity is the latest measure to address the health disparities in Indigenous people. This comes a year after OSU-CHS opened a teaching hospital in Tahlequah with the Cherokee Nation for the first medical school in the U.S. affiliated with a native tribe.

The university also houses the Center for Indigenous Health and Research Policy.

American Indian and Alaska Native people have higher rates of chronic diseases leading to early death. The leading causes of death are heart disease, cancer, diabetes and unintentional injuries, according to the Indian Health Service. Their life expectancy is 5.5 years less than those of other races.

Some disparities are vast. Diabetes affects about 20.8 people out of 100,000 living in the U.S., compared to a rate of 66 for Indigenous people. Chronic liver disease affects 9.4 out of 100,000 U.S. residents, compared to a rate of 42.9 for citizens of tribal nations.