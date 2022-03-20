Editorial: Getting more local food in schools more complicated than just moving to Ag Department

The legislative proposal to move administration of the school nutrition programs from schools makes no sense. It would add bureaucracy and confusion and likely would worsen services.

Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said his reasoning behind Senate Bill 1624 is to put more locally produced food in schools and ease responsibilities on districts. Both are worthy ideals, but this bill would not achieve either of them.

The child nutrition program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture with money sent to states for distribution to districts. In Oklahoma, federal funds pass through the Oklahoma Education Department.

That makes sense. Schools know best what schools need. They know the students, their families, school schedules, condition of cafeterias, staffing and federal nutrition requirements.

Schools provide lunches but also have programs for breakfasts, snacks, summer meals and take-home meals for at-risk students, based on various eligibility guidelines. Educators work with community nonprofits and the Department of Human Services’ Food Benefits Division.

This arrangement has worked well for decades.

Children bring their trauma and needs to schools, including being hungry. Adding another agency for school officials to deal with wouldn’t change that. It would only complicate matters and grow the Agriculture Department’s bureaucracy.

The goal of getting more locally grown food on school plates is more complicated than simply moving management to another agency.

Pugh said the bill was not proposed at the request of a constituent or other Oklahoma entity. He also rejected the suggestion of an interim study to examine the issue more closely.

That’s too bad, because much can learned from experienced school child nutrition directors.

Union Public Schools has been a leader in the farm-to-school movement, and its employees can explain the challenges.

The largest obstacle is securing the volume needed, followed by staffing and cafeteria infrastructure.

It has taken 13 years of working with area farmers for Union to provide at least one locally produced item on each student’s plate. The district provides 11,500 lunches, 7,000 breakfasts and 5,000 suppers daily.

Union has about 15,000 students. Statewide, Oklahoma has about 700,000 public school students.

The U.S. Agriculture Department encourages collaboration between schools and local farms through grant programs. But it’s been a slow shift.

Staff recruitment and retention are consistent problems. Most cafeteria workers are not trained cooks or chefs. Some do not know how to cook from scratch.

Cafeterias, particularly in urban and suburban schools, are not equipped as industrial kitchens. Instead, they were designed as heat-and-serve locations.

We support efforts that would help public schools and local agriculture. SB 1614 fails to do that.

Public schools have been under siege during this legislative session, and this is just another swipe.

The bill passed the Senate 30-14. We hope the Oklahoma House has more circumspection and leaves this proposal alone.

