Editorial: Get your seasonal vaccines, be cautious around babies

A local surge in RSV cases among babies ought to remind everyone the responsibility we have to keeping others safe.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is circulating earlier than usual, with related diagnoses recently taking up about half of the beds at Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis Hospital, according to a story from Anna Codutti.

RSV is particularly dangerous for infants who lack the muscular ability to independently clear their lungs of sinuses of the mucus caused by the virus.

Adults with RSV are often asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, similar to a cold. It’s important adults be cautious around babies. That means washing hands and avoiding contact if showing any symptoms.

Nationally, hospitals are experiencing a triple wave of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 patients requiring care. Typically, those viruses would occur at different intervals in the winter, but that hasn’t been the case in some areas.

Tulsa isn’t facing this crisis, but that doesn’t mean the city is in the clear. Prevention is paramount.

Getting a flu shot, just like the COVID-19 vaccination, ups the immunity for a community. It lessens the spread of the virus by weakening the contagion.

That doesn’t mean people who get vaccinated won’t get the viruses. It will help in avoiding infection, but the real power lies in having significantly depressed symptoms. It will keep people from emergency rooms and hospitals.

Not surprisingly, misinformation continues to flourish regarding the COVID-19 vaccines. It’s made more difficult by the politics that wrapped itself into this public health crisis.

That political influence crept into childhood vaccinations well before the pandemic, frustrating pediatricians and public health workers. Too often, people rely on pseudo-science, and discredited evidence, found online.

This mixing of political rhetoric and public health has led to tragic consequences. Since the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 in March 2020, about 17,000 Oklahomans have died from the virus.

Influenza vaccines have been around longer, with less partisan bickering or conspiracy theories. Also, the mitigation efforts for COVID-19 since 2020, such as masks and virtual work and school, led to drastic drops in flu transmission. The state health department reports 964 flu deaths since 2009, with data unavailable from August 2021.

Viruses like to find places where they can flourish and evolve. Vaccines prevent that from happening. They work to protect yourself and those around you.

For babies and people with compromised immunity, such as organ transplant or cancer patients, they depend on others to keep them safe from viruses.

Basic hygiene coupled with flu and COVID vaccines will go far to keeping others healthy and our health system from becoming overwhelmed.