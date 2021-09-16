Editorial: Get a vaccine to honestly honor those who died from COVID-19

Oklahoma has failed in its policy of personal choice. Too many people have chosen misguided politics over the science of saving the lives of themselves and other people.

The state is No. 5 in the U.S. for new COVID-19 deaths and the fourth worst for hospital admissions. Oklahoma’s virus death rate is 141% above the national rate. Hospitalizations are 88% higher than the U.S. rate.

Oklahoma ranks No. 18 in new cases and No. 6 in test positivity.

It’s been this way for months. Yet Oklahomans spend their time arguing about freedoms not to wear a mask or not to get a vaccine, ignoring these abominable statistics.

While the protesters go to city hall or school boards, more people are dying in overcrowded hospitals, sometimes with only medical staff at their side.

With each death, more tributes go up. More families scramble to figure out how to hold a memorial during the danger of a pandemic.

The weight of mourning doesn’t change according to whether or not a victim was vaccinated.

But a death to a disease that has a vaccine available ought to change the hearts and attitudes of those fighting public health recommendations. It ought to give them pause about what their actions are doing to others.