Editorial: Gathering Place is named the best park in the nation... and who could disagree?

Tulsa's Gathering Place has been named the Best City Park in the nation by USA Today.

The reader's choice award is no surprise but is still a great (and merited) honor. Gathering Place beat out some very high profile competition from across the country, including Balboa Park in San Diego, Boston Common in Massachusetts and Hermann Park in Houston.

Two years ago, Gathering Place won USA Today's Best New Attraction Award. The two USA Today honors are among many national and international honors in the park's trophy case.

The latest victory reflects that Gathering Place remained vital in 2020, despite COVID-19 and the necessary safety precautions that came with it. The pandemic forced the park to close for several months and to limit hours and access to some areas, but it still brought in more than 2.2 million visitors on the year, a remarkable achievement given the circumstances.

We have no doubt that there's an enormous about of pent-up demand for what the 66.5-acre (and growing) public-private park along Riverside Drive offers. As vaccinations become more common, Tulsans are ready to bust out of their COVID-19 isolation, and we think a lot of them will be doing just that this spring and summer at the nation's best park.