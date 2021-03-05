Editorial: Gathering Place is named the best park in the nation... and who could disagree?

Tulsa's Gathering Place has been named the Best City Park in the nation by USA Today.
The reader's choice award is no surprise but is still a great (and merited) honor. Gathering Place beat out some very high profile competition from across the country, including Balboa Park in San Diego, Boston Common in Massachusetts and Hermann Park in Houston.
Two years ago, Gathering Place won USA Today's Best New Attraction Award. The two USA Today honors are among many national and international honors in the park's trophy case.
The latest victory reflects that Gathering Place remained vital in 2020, despite COVID-19 and the necessary safety precautions that came with it. The pandemic forced the park to close for several months and to limit hours and access to some areas, but it still brought in more than 2.2 million visitors on the year, a remarkable achievement given the circumstances.
We have no doubt that there's an enormous about of pent-up demand for what the 66.5-acre (and growing) public-private park along Riverside Drive offers. As vaccinations become more common, Tulsans are ready to bust out of their COVID-19 isolation, and we think a lot of them will be doing just that this spring and summer at the nation's best park.
The story of Gathering Place is being studied by cities around the nation, but it will be difficult to duplicate the largest private gift to a public park in U.S. history. Donated to the River Parks Authority, the park was built by the unique philanthropic muscle of Tulsa. The George Kaiser Family Foundation gave $200 million (including $50 million in land) to the project; it raised another $200 million in pledges from corporate and community donors. The city added $65 million in park infrastructure and improvements to Riverside Drive.
Any city that can match that, deserves a park as good as Gathering Place. Good luck.
We were disappointed to learn recently that Gathering Place Executive Director Tony Moore will leave his position in April to become president and CEO of Trinity Park Conservancy, an ambitious nonprofit effort to develop a series of parks along the Trinity River. Moore led Gathering Place from before opening day, and we hate to lose his knowledge, organizing ability and enthusiasm. His efforts were critical in achieving the park's goal to be "a park for all." At the same time, we appreciate his desire not to rest on his laurels, to seek new challenges.
Congratulations to Moore and everyone involved with the latest honor, which rightly describes Gathering Place for what it is: The nation's best park.
