It’s déjà vu all over again at the Capitol as lawmakers trip over themselves with various plans and ideas on cutting taxes and other income streams.

Not all their ideas are bad, but many are shortsighted and ignore woefully inadequate and understaffed public services that never fully recovered from the recession. Since 2008, the state experienced seven budget failures, prompting automatic cuts across all agencies that took out chunks of the workforce and programming.

The pandemic ushered in early retirements and resignations, furthering the problems.

Anyone with a teenager trying to get a driver’s license has a story about months-long waits to secure a testing time. Adults seeking license restoration or REAL ID also have trouble getting an appointment.

Oklahoma continues to work through a backlog of untested rape kits. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Forensic Science Center had 2,888 rape kits pending analysis as of late January, according to a story from reporter Carmen Forman. Of those, 1,248 of those are from the backlog extending to at least 2018.

Public education has well-documented needs, with a per pupil expenditure ranking last in a 7-state region and 48th nationally. The teacher shortage crisis is evident with the nearly 4,000 emergency certifications granted so far this academic year, compared to 32 in 2011.

Oklahoma prisons are operating at 40% to 45% of staffing needed, according to a Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency report out last year. Oklahomans are frustrated with a lack of mental health options. The list can go on.

Improvements have been made in some areas, including upping highway patrol pay last year and putting millions toward getting rid of the at-home waivers for people with disabilities. But the state is not yet fully functioning across the board.

Oklahoma is well-positioned to make significant improvements in the public service infrastructure. A record of nearly $4 billion sits in savings accounts, ranks in the middle nationally in tax burden and has among the lowest unemployment.

The two major cuts lawmakers are considering are the elimination of the state sales taxes and reducing income taxes.

Gov. Kevin Stitt proposes about $655 million in reductions a year including getting rid of the 4.25% state sales tax on groceries and reducing the state’s top income tax rate to 3.99% from 4.75%. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said Oklahoma cannot afford that.

We prefer the elimination of the sales tax because it is most regressive. Also, Oklahoma’s laws on levying income taxes makes it nearly impossible to reinstate a tax rate once reduced or eliminated. Let history be a guide: The budget failures occurred because lawmakers cut too much.

Consequences of cuts is having to make that up elsewhere. Often, that ends up as fees and fines, inconveniencing and aggravating Oklahomans.

Oklahomans need to discuss tax policy and give residents services they want and need. We need a fair tax system that prevents over-taxation and protects the future. Show restraint and fund public services before massive cuts.