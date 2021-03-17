Editorial: Full college football stadiums could be safe if everyone acts now

The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University plan to fill their football stadiums this fall.
The Sooners will have a home debut Sept. 11 against Western Carolina, and the Cowboys will face Missouri State in its first home game on Sept. 4.
Bring on the tailgates, and break out the face paint. Boomer Sooner! Ride ‘em Cowboys! We’re ready to cheer on our teams.
But don’t let down your guard too soon. The pandemic is not over, and who knows where things will actually stand several months from now?
Fans must do what they can to ensure public health when they gather with tens of thousands of others. They have individual decisions to make about safety.
The things you do now can make it more likely the stadiums will be at full capacity next season. Get vaccinated, wear masks, wash hands and keep a distance.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that people who have been fully vaccinated can visit with other vaccinated people and those at low-risk indoors without masks or distancing.
The more people who get vaccinated, the quicker the nation can fully open safely. Until then, everyone needs to keep do what they can to prevent the spread of infection.
The pandemic caused the state’s flagship universities to reduce stadium capacity to only 25%, frustrating fans and athletes and leaving the games with less flavor. Many NCAA programs struggled to keep teams free of COVID-19.
Like many businesses, the adjustment caused massive revenue losses for athletics departments, affecting all sports programs on campus.
School leaders now feel confident that in six months, game days can return to normal. That means up to 86,211 fans at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and as many as 60,000 at Boone Pickens Stadium.
OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said the decision was made in consultation with the state health department. OSU Athletic Director Mike Holder stated that the school “will continue to follow guidance from health experts and adjust game day safety protocols.”
It’s reassuring school leaders are listening to the experts, relying on data and are willing to be flexible.
Like good football quarterbacks, the schools will have to be ready to change the plan when they get to the line of scrimmage. Planning to open up the stadiums seems like a safe enough idea now, but only if the universities are willing to change that plan if and when the situation dictates.
The last thing anyone wants is an outbreak or resurgence.
