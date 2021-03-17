Editorial: Full college football stadiums could be safe if everyone acts now

The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University plan to fill their football stadiums this fall.

The Sooners will have a home debut Sept. 11 against Western Carolina, and the Cowboys will face Missouri State in its first home game on Sept. 4.

Bring on the tailgates, and break out the face paint. Boomer Sooner! Ride ‘em Cowboys! We’re ready to cheer on our teams.

But don’t let down your guard too soon. The pandemic is not over, and who knows where things will actually stand several months from now?

Fans must do what they can to ensure public health when they gather with tens of thousands of others. They have individual decisions to make about safety.

The things you do now can make it more likely the stadiums will be at full capacity next season. Get vaccinated, wear masks, wash hands and keep a distance.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that people who have been fully vaccinated can visit with other vaccinated people and those at low-risk indoors without masks or distancing.