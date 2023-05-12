A new Oklahoma graduate with a nursing degree can start a job at a higher wage than the professors who taught those skills — another example of under-valuing educators in the state.

That explanation was given to Tulsa World reporter Tim Stanley in a story as one of several contributing factors to the nursing shortage. Higher education has been under pressure to expand nursing programs, but it cannot do so without staff.

The depressed wages reflect the under-funding of higher education for more than a decade, which includes years of several legislative revenue failures. Oklahoma’s peak of higher education funding was 15 years ago at $1.05 billion. Then the downward slope began.

Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education asked for a nearly 12% increase in this year’s allocation from last year. But the $985.99 million request is still about $65 million less than in 2008. The defunding put the state as the highest in the nation for higher education cuts during that time.

Compared regionally, Oklahoma trails the funding average by about $400 million, or $3,613 less per student ($5,838 vs. $9,451).

The results were as expected: tuition and fees exceeding beyond reasonable affordability, fewer Oklahomans attending college and limiting enrollment into certain programs that cost more to offer.

These had a rolling effect in workforce shortages, including nursing. About 26% of Oklahomans have a bachelor’s degree, below the regional average by 5% and national average by 7%. About 60,000 fewer students are enrolled in state colleges and universities compared to 10 years ago.

Several initiatives are happening to turn that around, hopefully quickly. That includes a new strategic plan by the Higher Education Regents with a goal of producing 100,000 degrees and other credentials in STEM and critical occupations in next seven years. Locally, a Tulsa Higher Education Consortium launched in 2020 to coordinate a more responsive higher education system.

While finding efficiencies remains critical, world-class education requires serious public investment.

Boosting enrollment requires more than just adding chairs in a classroom. For some areas, such as engineering and medical fields, it takes specialized equipment, space and highly trained faculty with doctorate-level knowledge and experience. A reasonable student-to-faculty ratio must be maintained.

To recruit faculty from the workforce, the pay must be competitive. Or, perhaps there are models of adjunct faculty to be expanded.

The investment doesn’t start at the college level; it begins in pre-K. Bolstering higher education must be in concert with building stronger public elementary and secondary schools to have students ready for post-high school work, whether that’s at a university, Career Tech or workforce.

Oklahoma hasn’t kept pace with common education teacher pay or per pupil spending, though public school enrollment is up by 75,000 more students than 20 years ago. The state ranks last regionally in per pupil expenditures (47th nationally) and fourth in average teacher pay (38th nationally).

The center of every school or academic program is the quality of an educator. Pay them their worth.