 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Four points about the GOP's Mean Tweets standard for Biden administration nominees

Editorial: Four points about the GOP's Mean Tweets standard for Biden administration nominees

{{featured_button_text}}
Republican Watch Party

Last week, Sen. Jim Inhofe and other GOP lawmakers ripped President Joe Biden’s nominee for undersecretary of defense for policy Colin Kahl because of his “hyper-partisanship” and unkind tweets about former President Donald Trump.

 Tulsa World file

Republican senators are being accused of hypocrisy for questioning Biden administration nominees because of harsh comments they made on social media in the past — mean tweeting.

Last week, Sen. Jim Inhofe and other GOP lawmakers ripped President Joe Biden’s nominee for undersecretary of defense for policy, Colin Kahl, because of his “hyper-partisanship” and unkind tweets about former President Donald Trump.

Earlier, the Biden administration was forced to withdraw its nomination of Neera Tanden to be director of the White House Office of Management and Budget. The complaint against Tanden? The tone of her past social media posts concerning Republican lawmakers.

Considering the history of mean tweets (and public comments) from Trump, the newfound demand for civility by some Republicans does seem suspicious.

Several points seem obvious here:

First, cyberbullying is a genuine social problem, especially for children. Something about social media, especially Twitter, seems to bring out anger and cruelty. If we truly thought the mean-tweet standard being applied to Biden nominees represented a move toward online civility, we’d embrace it.

Second, politics is a contact sport. Some of the tweets we’ve seen questioned were harsh and hyperbole but within the realm of acceptability.

Third, senators can refuse to confirm a president’s nominees for any reason. The Constitution doesn’t say that nominees need the reasonable advice and consent of the Senate, just its advice and consent.

Fourth, Democrats hold a narrow majority in the Senate. If the Biden administration nominates people that its own members can support, they don’t need any Republican votes. What killed the Tanden nomination wasn’t the lack of GOP support, but the lack of Democratic support.

In an ideal world, newly elected presidents would get to choose their advisors with relative freedom. To implement the policies that were chosen through the democratic process, senators should generally confirm anyone who isn’t truly beyond the pale.

But we lost contact with the ideal a long time ago, and everyone agrees, the other side started it.

Biden should get any reasonable adviser he wants, but the ultimate responsibility for getting them confirmed is his.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Keep praying for Office Sean Love and his family
Editorial

Editorial: Keep praying for Office Sean Love and his family

  • Updated

In crisis moments such as the one recently experienced by Love, the community automatically offers to do all that it can, the editorial says. We offer our concern, our hope and our continuing commitment to make society safer for everyone, including our police. But often that doesn't seem like enough.

Editorial: Gathering Place is named the best park in the nation... and who could disagree?
Editorial

Editorial: Gathering Place is named the best park in the nation... and who could disagree?

  • Updated

The latest victory reflects that Gathering Place remained vital in 2020, despite  COVID-19 and the necessary safety precautions that came with it, the editorial says. The pandemic forced the park to close for several months and to limit hours and access to some areas, but it still brought in more than 2.2 million visitors on the year, a remarkable achievement given the circumstances.

Editorial: New vaccine to ramp up Oklahoma rollout by month's end
Editorial

Editorial: New vaccine to ramp up Oklahoma rollout by month's end

  • Updated

In a recent meeting with the Tulsa World editorial board, Gov. Kevin Stitt said the vaccine supply and demand situation is likely to flip soon, the editorial says. Instead of there being more demand than supply, supply will outpace demand in the state by the end of March or early April, he predicted. That would be a welcome turn of events for sure.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News