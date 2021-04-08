 Skip to main content
Editorial: Former congressman to be next University of Tulsa president
Editorial: Former congressman to be next University of Tulsa president

Congratulations to Brad Carson, who will become the 21st president of the University of Tulsa this summer.

Shortly on the heels of the Oklahoma State University A&M Board of Regents hiring of Kayse Shrum to be president of one of the state’s public flagship universities, the TU trustees hired Carson.

Best known to the public for his four years in Congress from eastern Oklahoma’s 2nd District, Carson has legitimate academic credentials. He grew up in Jenks, earned his bachelor’s degree at Baylor University with Phi Beta Kappa honors, attended Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma. He is currently on the faculty at the University of Virginia, teaching courses in national security and the public sector.

In addition, he served in the

U.S. Navy, as president and CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses and in three top civilian rolls in the Pentagon.

We know Carson to be intellectually curious and sharp-minded. He seems like an excellent fit for the evolving University of Tulsa, which seeks to maintain its excellent reputation for foundational undergraduate liberal arts education and build new and stronger ties to funded research in proven areas of advanced studies such as cybersecurity and energy.

“Brad is an experienced and empowering leader and public servant who has demonstrated his ability to competently lead complex organizations through change,” TU Trustee’s Chairwoman Dana Weber said in a written statement accompanying the announcement of Carson’s hiring.

“Working alongside our faculty, staff, students, alumni, trustees and broader TU community, I have confidence he will build on our strong foundation, bring our new strategic plan to fruition and spearhead a truly bright future for TU, for Tulsa and for our region.”

It’s beyond question that Tulsa’s growth and prosperity are tied to the success of TU. Every great city has a great university and vice versa. The school has provided generations of intellectual and research leadership that are the basis for prosperity and civic growth. Under Carson’s leadership, we feel confident, that legacy will continue.

