Editorial: First ladies show how to set aside differences for the greater good
Editorial: First ladies show how to set aside differences for the greater good

Jill Biden Sarah Stitt

U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Oklahoma first lady Sarah Stitt exit Biden's plane in Tulsa on Thursday afternoon. Stitt entered the plane after Biden landed and spent about 20 minutes inside before both first ladies emerged. 

 Michael Dekker

One of the people first lady Jill Biden met when getting off the plane last week in Tulsa was Oklahoma first lady Sarah Stitt, who represented the state with enthusiasm and advocacy. 

Biden and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland toured the Cherokee Nation’s immersion school and offered support to revitalize and sustain Indigenous languages. Funds for language preservation are part of the American Rescue Plan Act and the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” proposal. The White House’s Tribal Nations Summit last month announced a new interagency initiative to further support Indigenous language protection.

That attention is good for tribal nations and Oklahoma. 

Also good is the impression Stitt gave when meeting Biden. She presented the U.S. first lady a carved wooden bowl and a scissortail flycatcher brooch. The women met for about 20 minutes, with most of the discussion around the science of hope. 

Hope science was developed by University of Oklahoma-Tulsa professor and researcher Chan Hellman. This transformational work has been adopted by nonprofits, public agencies and municipalities around the world, propelling Hellman into an international authority. 

It takes the ideas of strategic planning and goal setting to measure motivation, leading to a gauge of individual and institutional levels of hope. It's a determinant of well-being and a predictor of success. The theory states that hope can be learned and that people will achieve more when generating more hope. 
 
Stitt embraced the science of hope as a way to address mental health needs. She co-founded Hope Rising Oklahoma and the Sarah Stitt Hope Foundation. She has been a champion for improving and reversing the effects of adverse childhood experiences and other family traumas. 
 
These two women sit at opposite ends of the political spectrum but found common ground for the greater good. They are a model for how people of differing political outlooks should be with each other. 
 
In the past, public officials have been criticized for meeting notable officials from an opposing party at places like airports. Those symbolic shunnings serve no purpose and only further the divisions and disrespect harming our country. 
 
Much good can come from mutual respect and listening to new, or different, ideas. 
 
Stitt came armed to impress with gifts and knowledge. She used her time wisely, highlighting an effective and powerful Oklahoma approach to solving social problems. It was a show of a forward-thinking problem-solver. 
 
It's unclear how much of that short conversation will make a long-term difference. Stitt said Biden was "very excited and very receptive” to the Hope Rising initiative.
 
We are grateful for the grace and preparedness Stitt showed when meeting first lady Biden and encourage others to look at her example.

