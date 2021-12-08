Editorial: First ladies show how to set aside differences for the greater good

One of the people first lady Jill Biden met when getting off the plane last week in Tulsa was Oklahoma first lady Sarah Stitt, who represented the state with enthusiasm and advocacy.

Biden and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland toured the Cherokee Nation’s immersion school and offered support to revitalize and sustain Indigenous languages. Funds for language preservation are part of the American Rescue Plan Act and the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” proposal. The White House’s Tribal Nations Summit last month announced a new interagency initiative to further support Indigenous language protection.

That attention is good for tribal nations and Oklahoma.

Also good is the impression Stitt gave when meeting Biden. She presented the U.S. first lady a carved wooden bowl and a scissortail flycatcher brooch. The women met for about 20 minutes, with most of the discussion around the science of hope.