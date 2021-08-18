Editorial: First day of school fraught with pandemic worries

The excitement of the first day of school this week is tempered with the concern for basic health safety as the pandemic worsens.
Students are showing up with backpacks, paper and pencils but need to add masks to their daily checklist.
Vaccination remains among the most powerful preventions of COVID-19 spread. But nonvaccine tools are particularly critical for children younger than 12, who are not eligible for inoculation.
Parents should be encouraging students to wear masks and wash their hands regularly.
Oklahoma has more than 703,000 public school students and 38,000 private school students gathering to start classes. This makes schools potential hosts as superspreaders of the virus.
With the passage of Senate Bill 658, lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt tied the hands of schools in their ability to mandate recommended pandemic health precautions. Schools need the support of families and communities to encourage safe behavior on campus.
Oklahoma’s public health statistics have returned to the dangerous levels of the prevaccine months of the pandemic.
The state ranks among the 10 worst in weekly new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and test positivity, according to the latest federal data. About 93% of COVID hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people, and Tulsa’s average age of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is 43.
School officials have shown a range of reactions. Tulsa Public Schools stresses an “expectation” for masks, while Oklahoma City Public Schools is mandating masks despite the state law with an option for parents to opt out for medical, religious or strong personal reasons.
A lawsuit has been filed against the state over SB 658, and more litigation is possible.
Having enough staff for in-person learning could become an obstacle. Staff need to remain healthy, but schools are experiencing higher than average retirements and a lack of adequate substitute teachers.
Through this, students and teachers are working hard to continue education. Lessons are being given, and students are focused on homework.
Schools want to offer the fun activities, from literacy nights to homecoming. No one wants to relive distance learning.
The only way to do this is keep schools as safe as possible, which means vaccinations, masking, social distancing and hygiene.
