Editorial: First day of school fraught with pandemic worries

The excitement of the first day of school this week is tempered with the concern for basic health safety as the pandemic worsens.

Students are showing up with backpacks, paper and pencils but need to add masks to their daily checklist.

Vaccination remains among the most powerful preventions of COVID-19 spread. But nonvaccine tools are particularly critical for children younger than 12, who are not eligible for inoculation.

Parents should be encouraging students to wear masks and wash their hands regularly.

Oklahoma has more than 703,000 public school students and 38,000 private school students gathering to start classes. This makes schools potential hosts as superspreaders of the virus.

With the passage of Senate Bill 658, lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt tied the hands of schools in their ability to mandate recommended pandemic health precautions. Schools need the support of families and communities to encourage safe behavior on campus.

Oklahoma’s public health statistics have returned to the dangerous levels of the prevaccine months of the pandemic.