Editorial: Find out how to use and abide by the Open Records and Open Meeting Act

The heart of our government rests in transparency, and in Oklahoma this lies in the state’s Open Records and Meeting Act.

The law details what documents are exempt from public inspection and how to conduct legal public meetings. Too many people don’t understand the rights and limitations of what this law provides — that includes public workers, elected officials and people making record requests.

One of the most helpful services provided by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office are free public workshops on this law. Some former attorneys general have made these annual seminars while others offer these periodically.

Attorney General John O’Connor’s office and the Oklahoma Press Association have been holding a series of workshops for the past few weeks. The workshops are conducted by general counsel Julie Pittman and deputy general counsel Thomas Schneider. One in Tulsa concluded Monday.

But there are three left, each held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Oct. 17 at Eastern Oklahoma State College in McAlester, Oct. 24 at Cameron University in Lawton and Nov. 14 at Metro Tech Conference Center in Oklahoma City.

City council representatives, county officials, school board representatives, attorneys, state agency representatives and anyone serving on public boards or commissions ought to attend. Experienced public officials would find it time well spent to have an update on changes in the law.

The workshops explore in-depth the requirements to access public records and how to hold public meetings in a legal manner. The information will be helpful to members of the public seeking records or attending meetings.

This will go over basic questions such as when and how much a public agency can charge for records, what documents may be closed, the circumstances to allow for a closed executive session and what constitutes a quorum. The attorneys can give guidance on more complex situations or requests.

Misunderstandings about the state’s transparency laws can lead to wrongful denial of public records and illegal meetings. Also, the public may have unrealistic expectations regarding their requests, particularly when seeking complex amounts of documents.

We appreciate O’Connor and the Oklahoma Press Association for hosting the workshops. It helps with the continued education of public servants and residents. We encourage people to attend and for the next attorney general, Gentner Drummond, to keep these sessions on his priority list.