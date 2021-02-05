Editorial: Finally, light at the end of the pandemic tunnel; if we can remain vigilant

Weary and isolated, Oklahomans finally got a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel Wednesday.

Vaccinations and immunity from exposure seems finally to have turned the corner on the COVID-19 numbers in the state, according to the state’s former epidemiologist.

If we remain vigilant in our hygiene and the vaccination process can smooth out its kinks, we see hope at long last that the rate that Oklahomans will be sickened, hospitalized and killed by the virus may finally be declining in a sustainable fashion.

The state appears to have reached “conditional herd immunity,” said Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, epidemiologist and OU College of Public Health professor.

Wendelboe said his models indicate about 1.6 million of 4 million Oklahomans — or some 40% — currently have COVID-19 immunity. Most of those are people who have been infected with the virus and survived it. About 10% of the eligible adult population has been immunized.

That creates some level of population immunity, he said, just not nearly enough for true herd immunity, which typically is thought of as 70% of the population.

In other words, we have to continue being careful while the vaccination proceeds.