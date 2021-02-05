Editorial: Finally, light at the end of the pandemic tunnel; if we can remain vigilant

Weary and isolated, Oklahomans finally got a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel Wednesday.
Vaccinations and immunity from exposure seems finally to have turned the corner on the COVID-19 numbers in the state, according to the state’s former epidemiologist.
If we remain vigilant in our hygiene and the vaccination process can smooth out its kinks, we see hope at long last that the rate that Oklahomans will be sickened, hospitalized and killed by the virus may finally be declining in a sustainable fashion.
The state appears to have reached “conditional herd immunity,” said Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, epidemiologist and OU College of Public Health professor.
Wendelboe said his models indicate about 1.6 million of 4 million Oklahomans — or some 40% — currently have COVID-19 immunity. Most of those are people who have been infected with the virus and survived it. About 10% of the eligible adult population has been immunized.
That creates some level of population immunity, he said, just not nearly enough for true herd immunity, which typically is thought of as 70% of the population.
In other words, we have to continue being careful while the vaccination proceeds.
Wash your hands. Wear a mask if you go into an enclosed public place. Maintain a safe distance from others. Sign up for vaccination, show up for your appointment and be there for the second shot when the time comes.
If we have indeed topped out on COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, it would follow that the number of Oklahomans dying of the disease will shortly start to decline from its current peak. We should all hope so.
The state’s current average daily case rate is 56 per 100,000 people, with the record at about 109 per 100,000 between Jan. 8-13.
Wendelboe said his projections indicate Oklahoma could drop to 25 cases per 100,000 by March 31; 10 cases per 100,000 by April 30 and one case per 100,000 by June 30.
For context, 10 cases per 100,000 is about 400 daily cases in the state, which last was seen in Oklahoma in late June and early July. One case per 100,000 is about 40 daily cases, which hasn’t happened since late March.
We all know that a more contagious variant of the virus is now loose in the nation and presumably in Oklahoma. The same steps that will protect you from the original virus will protect you from the mutation: Wash your hands, keep your distance, wear a mask. It appears the vaccine will offer protection against the original virus and its mutations, although that is subject to change as the virus continues to evolve.
Be smart. Don’t be the last victim of COVID-19.
