Editorial: Filling classrooms with substitutes doesn't provide a quality education

In one executive order, Gov. Kevin Stitt managed to insult educators and state employees — both facing staffing shortages — believing all those professions are interchangeable.

The surge of COVID-19 has caused more than half of schools across Oklahoma to go to remote learning or cancel classes because teachers are getting sick. Also, students and their families are becoming ill.

This is backed by information from hospitals and other public health officials. Oklahoma City hospitals announced there are no beds available, with patients sometimes treated in hallways.

Stitt’s order does not address those underlying public health challenges. The economy — not public health — has been the leading principle from the state’s leadership. The focus has been on keeping workers on the job and freedom from mask and vaccine mandates — the two most effective prevention tools.