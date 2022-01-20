Editorial: Filling classrooms with substitutes doesn't provide a quality education

In one executive order, Gov. Kevin Stitt managed to insult educators and state employees — both facing staffing shortages — believing all those professions are interchangeable.
The surge of COVID-19 has caused more than half of schools across Oklahoma to go to remote learning or cancel classes because teachers are getting sick. Also, students and their families are becoming ill.
This is backed by information from hospitals and other public health officials. Oklahoma City hospitals announced there are no beds available, with patients sometimes treated in hallways.
Stitt’s order does not address those underlying public health challenges. The economy — not public health — has been the leading principle from the state’s leadership. The focus has been on keeping workers on the job and freedom from mask and vaccine mandates — the two most effective prevention tools.
Everyone wants students in classrooms, but the best education is with full-time, qualified teachers. Just keeping the doors open with an adult taking roll is not a learning environment. Having schools full of substitutes with no teaching credentials isn’t providing a quality education.
Students end up watching videos or doing busy work, with schools becoming babysitting warehouses where the virus can continue spreading.
Schools don’t need substitutes for a day or two; this has required temps for several weeks. Flaws in the plan include the time to approve a substitute. State law requires an annual federal background check that could take up to six weeks at a cost between $40 and $57 per person.
Also, thousands of state employees are paid by federal dollars earmarked for specific programs. It’s doubtful those workers can shift to work outside their federally approved duties.
State agencies are facing their own staffing strains. Recently the state Department of Human Services offered $7,000 bonuses to social workers who had left the job to return. The Department of Corrections has been understaffed for years. State agencies need the workers they have to operate public services.
So, what state services are Oklahomans willing to scale back — processing unemployment claims, investigating child neglect, providing food assistance, processing driver’s licenses, auditing public agencies, inspecting poultry plants?
The jobs of state employees are not expendable.
The Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce is urging private businesses to follow suit and let employees substitute without losing their regular pay.
We are all for community members, from private workers to government employees, learning more about the challenges faced by public educators. But not everyone is cut out to manage a classroom.
Teachers are professionals. They are trained in teaching to different learning styles, handle discipline issues, plan classroom lessons and grade assignments. Special education teachers handle Individualized Education Programs, and many teachers handle extra duties such as coaching or debate teams.
Substitutes cannot perform those tasks. Just keeping the doors open won’t change that.
