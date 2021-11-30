Editorial: Federal grant will enhance TCC's forward-thinking student support approach

A recent $2.25 million federal grant to Tulsa Community College will transform the services students receive for academic success.

For decades, a growing number of students have been entering higher education with remedial needs or facing other obstacles that prevent degree completion. At community colleges, this is more pronounced as it educates more non-traditional students returning to classes after years of absence from formal education.

The pandemic has worsened academic readiness with education going to distance learning, and more students taking gap years after high school or dropping out. The workforce shakeup has more adults seeking to finish degrees or education into new careers.

TCC designed a more robust student support services before the public health crisis hit, funded through a $20 million campaign and private donors. This groundwork already improved graduation rates by 22% in the past five years.

The new grant will be used in three areas: embedding tutors in 40 developmental reading and writing courses, placing more success coaches in sections of the College Success course and adding a career component.