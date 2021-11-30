Editorial: Federal grant will enhance TCC's forward-thinking student support approach

A recent $2.25 million federal grant to Tulsa Community College will transform the services students receive for academic success.
For decades, a growing number of students have been entering higher education with remedial needs or facing other obstacles that prevent degree completion. At community colleges, this is more pronounced as it educates more non-traditional students returning to classes after years of absence from formal education.
The pandemic has worsened academic readiness with education going to distance learning, and more students taking gap years after high school or dropping out. The workforce shakeup has more adults seeking to finish degrees or education into new careers.
TCC designed a more robust student support services before the public health crisis hit, funded through a $20 million campaign and private donors. This groundwork already improved graduation rates by 22% in the past five years.
The new grant will be used in three areas: embedding tutors in 40 developmental reading and writing courses, placing more success coaches in sections of the College Success course and adding a career component.
The embedded tutors will increase services from 120 students to about 1,500 a semester by the fall of 2026. The career piece will introduce students to their chosen professions early in the academic experience, rather than at the end.
The grant’s flexibility allows TCC to target areas for better retention semester-to-semester, higher course completion and improved graduation rates.
This Title III Strengthening Institutions Program grant from the U.S. Department of Education is one of the largest grants a community college can receive. The grant targets institutions serving a high number of students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.
Education is the most proven best avenue lower-income individuals can use to improve their financial status. It’s also critical for Tulsa to have a more educated populace for community engagement and a booming workforce.
We believe all students can be successful if they have the right supports. TCC has been forward-thinking in its student supports, and this grant will help implement and enhance that approach.
<&rule>
Featured video: