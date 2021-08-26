Editorial: FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine means there's no good reason not to protect yourself, others

Moderna has also applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine. Johnson & Johnson hopes to do so later this year.

There are two basic facts here that lead to an indisputable conclusion: COVID-19 is a potentially deadly disease, and the vaccine is uniquely powerful in protecting against it.

Yet just over half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. In Oklahoma, it’s less than 43%.

We are frustrated by those who refuse vaccination and other commonsense steps to keep themselves and others safe.

The vaccine is free, safe, effective and widely available throughout the United States. People in other nations would desperately grasp at the opportunities that Americans are refusing for no good reason.

Refusing to be vaccinated or to wear masks when going into indoor public places allows the virus to continue spreading and offers it opportunities to grow more virulent.

Oklahoma’s seven-day average is 2,271 new cases a day. The disease has killed more than 9,000 Oklahomans. Sadly, more are going to die, and the vast majority of those are people who did not get vaccinated.