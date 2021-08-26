Editorial: FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine means there's no good reason not to protect yourself, others

Federal regulators gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
That undercuts one of the final remaining objections to vaccination, which offers protection from the pandemic’s worst effects and the best chance for a return to normal life.
The formula made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech now carries the strongest endorsement from the Food and Drug Administration, which has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety, The Associated Press reported.
Since December, more than 200 million doses have been administered in the U.S. and hundreds of millions more worldwide. But up to now, they were dispensed in the U.S. under an emergency use authorization from the FDA.
Government tracking shows that serious side effects remain very rare.
Six months into Pfizer’s original study, the vaccine remained 97% protective against severe COVID-19. Protection against milder infection waned slightly, from a peak of 96% two months after the second dose to 84% by six months.
Those data came before the extra-contagious delta variant began spreading, but other data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the vaccine is still doing a good job of preventing severe disease caused by that mutant.
Moderna has also applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine. Johnson & Johnson hopes to do so later this year.
There are two basic facts here that lead to an indisputable conclusion: COVID-19 is a potentially deadly disease, and the vaccine is uniquely powerful in protecting against it.
Yet just over half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. In Oklahoma, it’s less than 43%.
We are frustrated by those who refuse vaccination and other commonsense steps to keep themselves and others safe.
The vaccine is free, safe, effective and widely available throughout the United States. People in other nations would desperately grasp at the opportunities that Americans are refusing for no good reason.
Refusing to be vaccinated or to wear masks when going into indoor public places allows the virus to continue spreading and offers it opportunities to grow more virulent.
Oklahoma’s seven-day average is 2,271 new cases a day. The disease has killed more than 9,000 Oklahomans. Sadly, more are going to die, and the vast majority of those are people who did not get vaccinated.
The FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine means it has met the highest standards for safety and effectiveness. We urge everyone who is eligible to study the science, talk to their physician and do the best thing for themselves and others: Get vaccinated.