Faith advisers to State Superintendent Ryan Walters missed an opportunity to learn about how faith is played out by students in public schools.

Instead, they choose a culture war and division based on assumptions.

If members of the Oklahoma Advisory Committee on Founding Principles would have taken the time, they would have found robust faith-based programs led by students, volunteers from the faith community, and diverse religions among students and staff.

The biased recommendations — some of which are unconstitutional — released by the group at a state board meeting last week aren't a surprise, considering the group's membership and intention.

The committee is made up largely of religious conservatives, with no educators or public school representatives. The one Muslim leader listed as a member told Oklahoma City media he had no involvement.

Among the members, three unsuccessfully ran for office last year on platforms of putting Christian values in public programs. Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer of Tulsa's Sheridan Church and founder of Pastors for Trump, identifies as a Christian Nationalist. Jesse Leon Rodgers is president of the Tulsa-based City Elders, dedicated to integrating biblical values in government.

From the start, the group used a Christian lens, according to a letter to the State school board obtained by Tulsa World reporter Andrea Eger.

The Rev. Stephen Hamilton, pastor of St. Monica Catholic Church in Edmond, wrote that its goal was to reflect on founding U.S. principles and the place the Christian "faith, virtue and morality" have in the nation.

Its recommendations include enforcing in public schools one minute of silence each day, posting the Ten Commandments in every classroom and mandating a new Western Civilization course before graduation.

Oklahoma has been down the Ten Commandments road before, and voters had their say.

A privately funded monument was placed on the State Capitol grounds in 2012, but the Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered it removed three years later, citing the state Constitution. Gov. Mary Fallin, backed by the Legislature, then called for a statewide vote to amend the Oklahoma Constitution.

State Question 790, which would have allowed public funds and property to be used for religious purposes — was defeated by voters in 2016 — a clear signal that Oklahomans like the separation of church and state.

Rather than trying to force Christian symbols onto walls or proselytizing, commission members should have engaged more with public educators and students to gather data and input. They ought to have learned about how faith flourishes among many Oklahoma public school students and how that faith looks in schools.

Teachers are not responsible for teaching Christian values, nor should they be. Oklahomans prefer that lessons of faith be handled at home and at their chosen religious institutions.

Walters asserts that the lack of Christian teachings in public schools has led to a state-sponsored religion of atheism. That's untrue and an absurd jump in logic.

Oklahoma is home to diverse faiths, including different forms of Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism and Hinduism. Children of these families attend public schools and learn to respect differences. Maybe some state officials and religious leaders need those lessons, too.