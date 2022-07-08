Editorial: External police liaison good first step for creating Tulsa solution

The city of Tulsa’s efforts to establish an outside police liaison appear to be a promising, unique model for the city.

The details, including a proper name, haven’t been worked out, but Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum told reporter Kevin Canfield the idea has broad support and could be implemented later this year.

The external liaison would be a person or group of people who would hear from citizens about their interactions with police. Residents could voice their concerns and file complaints with the liaison program, which would not be located in a police building.

It would not be part of the Tulsa Police Department but would have a direct line to Chief Wendell Franklin and his administrators.

This model isn’t like the proposed Office of the Independent Monitor or other types of citizen review boards. It would not have disciplinary power or authority to review specific instances.

For some, this won’t go far enough. For others, it may be too much meddling. If both ends aren’t happy, it’s probably a good idea.

The introduction of a liaison comes from growing calls for more citizen involvement with police for greater transparency. Those appeals are getting stronger and are rooted in distrust, particularly among minority and marginalized people.

The concerns among law enforcement is this could ramp up into citizens, who may be uninformed about police practices, having disciplinary power or interfere with internal investigations. We wouldn’t want that either.

There is a middle, and this concept appears to fit that description. A working group with the City Council and Tulsa Police Department is examining how to create the program.

We are encouraged by Franklin’s embrace of the model, saying it could be a way to improve communication: “I further believe people should be provided appropriate feedback regarding their complaints, compliments, and inquiries. Perhaps this will be the way. I am working with city officials to develop scope, processes, and direction.”

We add that transparency ought to be at the heart of the liaison program; that the public should be able to see what problems are being brought and how those are being resolved.

The program won’t be perfect, and success will largely depend on who fills the role of the liaison. But this gets closer to solving Tulsa’s problems.

We applaud Bynum and city councilors who stuck with the issue to find common ground. We encourage city leaders to move forward even if this doesn’t include all that is desired.

It’s a starting place, and, as with all programs, it will be updated and changed as time progresses, making this a truly Tulsa-centric program.

