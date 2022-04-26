Editorial: Expectant mothers are regaining their voice in the birthing process

For decades, the practices of labor and delivery emphasized decisions by medical professionals, reducing or leaving out the preferences of expectant mothers. That has been changing with purposeful shifts.

The latest example of this transformation is the expansion of the TeamBirth program at Saint Francis Health System. It is a maternity model implemented as one of four national pilot programs in 2018. It now will be available in Saint Francis South and Saint Francis Muskogee.

The program was created to reduce medically unnecessary C-sections by changing the communication model with the patient. This starts well before the delivery date and involves a team.

It sounds like common sense, but labor can go fast and quickly become complicated. Saint Francis found the changes had deeper effects.

“The further we got into the pilot project, the clearer it became that TeamBirth was more than improving our primary C-section rate, but truly empowering mothers and ensuring they know their voice matters. We soon knew we were on the right path from the feedback we began receiving.” said Kristy Tudor, Saint Francis perinatal safety nurse.

Nationally, concerns have been raised for at least two decades about the increasing use of C-sections without a change in outcomes. Some women say their experiences with medical institutions minimized their opinions.

Oklahoma has fared slightly above or at the national C-section rates, ranking 30th in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Total C-section rates of SoonerCare patients has remained about the same since 2009, according to state reports.

Oklahoma ranks 32nd in infant mortality, at rate of 5.73 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Last year, the Tulsa Birth Initiative launched to reduce maternal health disparities among women who are Black, Indigenous, teens and those in the criminal justice systems.

CDC data shows that Black and Indigenous U.S. women are three times more likely to die from childbirth or delivery related complications compared to white women. In Oklahoma, Black women account for 10% of births statewide but make up more than 22% of all maternal deaths, according to data collected by the Tulsa Birth Initiative.

The Tulsa initiative started a community-based doula program to work with expectant mothers on birthing plans and creating a post-delivery support system. Again, this keeps the patient included in decision-making.

Local and state efforts in the past 15 years upped data collection and emphasized patient-centered approaches. Many physicians also have made adjustments in prenatal treatment and planning.

These are critical in improving outcomes, as noted by Barbara Bryan, director of the Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Collaborative, “We’ve known for 20 years that one of the main factors in errors in health care are communication errors.”

We believe these are important steps in women's health care and applaud those involved in strengthening the perinatal system.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.