Editorial: Expanding Turner Turnpike worthy infrastructure project

Details about the next big Oklahoma roadway project are coming, but we like what Gov. Kevin Stitt has previewed.

At an Equalization Board meeting last week, Stitt said a $1.3 billion package is being discussed and includes widening the Turner Turnpike to six lanes.

Anyone who has recently driven that stretch of toll road will agree such an expansion is necessary. In addition, lighting among the turnpike would be another important public safety element.

The turnpike opened in May 1953 and is the oldest of the state’s 11 turnpikes. It generally runs parallel to U.S. 66 between Tulsa and Oklahoma City. It has become a major thoroughfare for tractor-trailer transport along with commuters and other motorists.

By widening the lanes, it would reduce traffic accidents, lessen driving times and generally relieve stress among drivers.