Editorial: Executive orders? Don’t wire around Congress in the rush to get things done

Executive orders are weak. They only last as long as the president is in office.

The Paris climate agreement is particularly revealing of the fundamental problem with unilateral executive action. Obama signed and implemented the accords, which would impact global climate change and the U.S. economy. The agreement was never debated or approved in Congress, and Trump immediately went to work on backing out when he was elected. Now Biden is putting us back in.

If our allies and our industries are puzzled by what’s coming next, you can’t blame them.

We’re as frustrated as anyone else by the slow pace of Congress and its tendency to get locked up in partisan battles that leave the nation rudderless. We were particularly vexed by the apparent death of efforts to do away with Senate filibusters last week. Historically, the filibuster has been the instrument of general obstruction and specific blockage of civil rights. It has outlived any protections it gave to minority points of view and become the common resort of those who would prevent any progress.