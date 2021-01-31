 Skip to main content
Editorial: Executive orders? Don’t wire around Congress in the rush to get things done

Biden orders Justice Dept. to end use of private prisons

President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris listens at left.

 Evan Vucci

Executive orders are the wrong way to set national policy.

We said so during the Obama administration. We said so in the Trump administration, and we say so now.

In his first days in office, President Joe Biden issued orders re-entering the 2015 Paris climate agreement, ending Trump’s ban on people entering the United States from seven predominantly Muslim nations, requiring masks in federal buildings, scrapping Trump’s limitations on new rules from the federal bureaucracy, incorporating undocumented people in the census and canceling the Keystone XL pipeline.

Another Biden order froze all of the executive orders signed by Trump in his final days in office.

NBC reports Biden signed 17 executive orders on his first day in office and there’s been a steady flow since.

Most of those choices were probably the right ones for the nation. Others may not be. But all of them deserved the clarity of a congressional debate and vote. If they’re new policy, they should be democratically mandated law, not a chief executive’s fiat.

Executive orders are weak. They only last as long as the president is in office.

The Paris climate agreement is particularly revealing of the fundamental problem with unilateral executive action. Obama signed and implemented the accords, which would impact global climate change and the U.S. economy. The agreement was never debated or approved in Congress, and Trump immediately went to work on backing out when he was elected. Now Biden is putting us back in.

If our allies and our industries are puzzled by what’s coming next, you can’t blame them.

We’re as frustrated as anyone else by the slow pace of Congress and its tendency to get locked up in partisan battles that leave the nation rudderless. We were particularly vexed by the apparent death of efforts to do away with Senate filibusters last week. Historically, the filibuster has been the instrument of general obstruction and specific blockage of civil rights. It has outlived any protections it gave to minority points of view and become the common resort of those who would prevent any progress.

The solution to those problems is not to ignore Congress, but to get a better one through reform and the election process. Biden was elected to the presidency to get things done. Good. But so was every member of Congress, and the mandates of their constituencies are just as legitimate as Biden’s.

The Constitution says that so far as national policy goes, the president’s job is to make recommendations, sign or veto bills passed by Congress and then “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”

Insofar as Biden’s spurt of executive orders faithfully execute the laws of Congress, they’re good. Insofar as they wire around Congress’ sole right to create new law, they’re bad.

