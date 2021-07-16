Editorial: Executive orders are the wrong way to govern

President Joe Biden signed a 72-point executive order that he says will reorder the American economy toward greater competition and less concentration.

The president’s action scatters pellets of new regulation across a broad range of the market. It ranges from allowing the importation of cheaper drugs from Canada to limiting “noncompete” agreements, which prevent employees from switching jobs.

Some of the efforts are likely to be popular, and some are probably good. It’s hard to argue against forcing airlines to disclose add-on fees for seating and baggage and making it easier for consumers to get refunds on flights.

Other elements of the new Biden rules actually are more like strong suggestions, such as a mandate for Biden’s bureaucracy to look very closely at proposed high-tech mergers and acquisitions.

We won’t take the space to argue for or against any of the rules but will emphasize again that if they actually change national policy and are good ideas, they are worthy of being done through acts of Congress.

As we said during the Obama and Trump administrations, executive orders are the wrong way to govern.