Editorial: Executive orders are the wrong way to govern

President Joe Biden signed a 72-point executive order that he says will reorder the American economy toward greater competition and less concentration.
The president’s action scatters pellets of new regulation across a broad range of the market. It ranges from allowing the importation of cheaper drugs from Canada to limiting “noncompete” agreements, which prevent employees from switching jobs.
Some of the efforts are likely to be popular, and some are probably good. It’s hard to argue against forcing airlines to disclose add-on fees for seating and baggage and making it easier for consumers to get refunds on flights.
Other elements of the new Biden rules actually are more like strong suggestions, such as a mandate for Biden’s bureaucracy to look very closely at proposed high-tech mergers and acquisitions.
We won’t take the space to argue for or against any of the rules but will emphasize again that if they actually change national policy and are good ideas, they are worthy of being done through acts of Congress.
As we said during the Obama and Trump administrations, executive orders are the wrong way to govern.
They seek to shift policy in real and permanent ways but have the longevity of only one administration. If you like the Biden executive orders, you might want to worry about the ones coming from the administration that succeeds it. That’s why national policy should be debated and voted on in Congress, not behind closed doors in the White House.
Of course, the Biden administration maintains that all of last week’s rules were already authorized within existing law, but that’s a weak defense that actually argues against the president’s premise that he’s making a difference with what he has done. Canny reinterpretations of old laws to redirect the American economy in big ways are not good government.
Washington inertia and gridlock are often blamed for the need to use executive orders. We understand that concern but don’t accept it as a justification. The inability of Congress to act effectively is frustrating, and if Biden wants to overcome it, he should seek a Congress filled with people whose thinking is closer to his own.
