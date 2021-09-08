Editorial: Excluding physicians from Medicaid oversight board poor management

The recent removal of the only two physicians from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board of Directors prioritizes political power over providing quality health care coverage.
The OHCA manages the Medicaid program that is being expanded after voters passed State Question 802 last year. About 25% of Oklahomans are enrolled in the program.
Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to privatize its management but was stopped by lawmakers and the Oklahoma Supreme Court, saying he needs legislative approval.
Oklahoma earlier tried third-party management resulting in significant provider shortages, particularly in rural areas. Patients went untreated or were forced to drive long distances. It was considered a failure.
The state doesn't need to repeat history.
Much of the medical community oppose privatization based on that previous experience and outcomes in other states with privatized management.
Stitt doesn't appear to let the idea go. The model is based on the false assumption that an intermediary between costs and providers will lead to efficiency.
The only way to cut health care costs is to serve fewer residents or reduce services. Both are bad for Oklahomans and the overall health of the state.
The two OHCA board members — Lawton ophthalmologist Dr. Jean Hausheer and Oklahoma City pediatrician Dr. Laura Shamblin — were removed without being given a reason after voting to table two administrative rules sought by OHCA Director Kevin Corbett.
Those rules appear to be in line with Stitt's goal of third-party management by wiring around the Supreme Court's decision.
Replacing the members are marketing specialist Susan Dell'Osso and retired oil and gas executive Gino DeMarco, who served as Stitt's "PPE czar." DeMarco came under scrutiny after a third-party vendor was paid a $56,000 finder's fee in purchasing $1.8 million for PPE from a Tulsa piano bar owner that was never received.
We oppose privatizing Medicaid. The OHCA has shown good results including handling about 170,000 new enrollments since July 1. No additional staff has been needed, according to Corbett.
Having enough physicians participate in Medicaid is the only way the program works. They are the direct health providers with experience in how effective the program is operating.
Medicaid doesn't need the hand of a for-profit manager. It needs an oversight board of qualified professionals that include frontline doctors.