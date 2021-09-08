Editorial: Excluding physicians from Medicaid oversight board poor management

The recent removal of the only two physicians from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board of Directors prioritizes political power over providing quality health care coverage.

The OHCA manages the Medicaid program that is being expanded after voters passed State Question 802 last year. About 25% of Oklahomans are enrolled in the program.

Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to privatize its management but was stopped by lawmakers and the Oklahoma Supreme Court, saying he needs legislative approval.

Oklahoma earlier tried third-party management resulting in significant provider shortages, particularly in rural areas. Patients went untreated or were forced to drive long distances. It was considered a failure.

The state doesn't need to repeat history.

Much of the medical community oppose privatization based on that previous experience and outcomes in other states with privatized management.

Stitt doesn't appear to let the idea go. The model is based on the false assumption that an intermediary between costs and providers will lead to efficiency.