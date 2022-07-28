Editorial: Evidence of Oklahoma's teacher, staff crisis found everywhere

For anyone doubting Oklahoma is in the grip of a teacher and support staff recruitment and retention crisis, look at your local public school district.

With less than a month before school starts, administrators across the state have posted more than 550 job openings with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. Reporter Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton found vacancies in districts of all sizes.

The numbers are much higher, though. Some districts haven’t posted on that site, going different routes for recruitment.

Oklahomans may be tuning out these cries for help, thinking they’ve been made in years before and schools still opened. Do not be lulled into that thought. This is not crying wolf or an exaggeration.

Remember, many schools last year were forced to close on certain days due to a lack of staff and substitutes. Bixby closed for lacking bus drivers. Schools are having to cut courses and overcrowd classrooms because they can’t find teachers.

That may be happening more frequently in more places in the next school year.

Teachers end up giving up planning periods and taking on more than they can reasonably handle. That leads to burnout, hurting the quality of education and deepening the staffing problem.

In Jenks schools, one of the highest ranking and performing districts in the state, there are more than 100 openings. Its human resources officer calls it the most difficult recruiting season in her 15 years of experience, saying it is “not normal.”

In small districts, just one vacancy has a significant domino effect.

Oklahoma saw this coming. All the data, from resignation numbers to emergency certification approvals, have been increasing. Retirements during the pandemic skyrocketed. Public school advocates have furiously been waving warning flags.

Instead of offering support, some state leaders politicized the profession often with national rhetoric. That’s led to prohibiting teaching certain subjects around race and gender and passing laws discriminating against transgender students. Lawmakers have tried to ban books in school libraries, move money to private schools and use scare tactics about “indoctrination.”

Teacher pay increased after a walkout in 2018 but since has been stagnant. Inflation of 7% means teachers and staff effectively will experience a pay cut. Per-pupil spending is at 46th in the nation.

The private sector has bumped up salaries to where teachers and staff can earn more working in retail than in a school.

This is the backdrop for recruitment and retention. Schools are up against political machines that use education for personal gains.

Oklahomans deserve better than this. Our children deserve better than this.

To turn this around, people who truly care about public education must ignore the rhetoric. Encourage people to work in schools and help where possible.

In November, vote for those with ideas to fix the public teacher recruitment pipeline and reward experienced educators and staff.

