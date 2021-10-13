Editorial: Everyone is to blame for spreading misinformation

Nearly every American believes the spread of misinformation is a problem, but no one wants to take the blame.

As divisions and polarizations continue to grow, few in the U.S. appear to self-reflect on their own online behaviors, habits and attitudes.

A recent poll from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research served as a bookend last week to a Facebook whistleblower’s claims that the company prioritizes posts generating outrage.

The falsehoods and rancor flourishing in the social media world spill over into the actual world. That’s the underlying worry among congressional lawmakers examining the practices of Facebook. It’s possibly the only area of bipartisanship.

The poll found a whopping 95% of Americans say misinformation is a problem when trying to learn about current events or issues. Of those, 81% call it a “major problem.”

The majority (91%) blame social media, companies and 93% blame users of those platforms.