Editorial: Everyone has a role in reducing homelessness

Tulsa has shown to be a compassionate and progressive city, often collaboratively finding solutions to tough problems. Never has that been more needed than in addressing homelessness.

It takes an entire city, with investments of time, money and other resources from all sectors including the local government.

That’s one of the lessons Tulsa civic, business and government leaders brought back from Denver recently from the 13th Tulsa Regional Chamber’s Intercity Visit program.

The city of Denver’s first allocation from general funds to address homelessness was in 2013 with $3 million for affordable housing, as reported by Kevin Canfield.

It has become part of the city’s annual commitment, with $190 million spent on homeless-related programs this year and expected to grow to $254 million next fiscal year. Denver has two dedicated quarter-cent sales taxes for this purpose.

Tulsa isn’t as big as Denver, in population or number of people experiencing homelessness. But the number of homeless people in Tulsa has stepped up.

The amount of people living on Tulsa’s streets has increased 40% since last year and those staying in shelters has risen 2%, according to counts held earlier this year.

Getting at the root is a complicated mix of offering enough affordable housing, eviction prevention, mental health and substance abuse services, job placement programs and court diversion options.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum noted this complexity on the visit.

“I have heard so many people throughout the trip talking about homelessness in Tulsa and what can be done. And the concern for me is that I will hear one group of folks, maybe from the business community, talking about how to address the issues that impact them, and I will hear folks from municipal government talking about how to fix the issues that impact them, folks from the nonprofit community talking about how to fix the issues that impact them.

“The big takeaway for me … is there is not one thing that can be done to fix homelessness. It has to be a large, collaborative effort communitywide.”

Traditionally, serving people who are homeless has been left to the nonprofit and faith communities. Municipal governments often serve as pass-throughs to distribute federal or state grants to those groups.

That is no longer enough.

Tulsa has a housing plan with goals and pathways to prevent and address homelessness and involves all areas of the city. No plan can get off the ground without means and dedication to get there.

People who are homeless aren’t just the ones seen on the streets or holding signs at intersections. The majority are hidden.

A Tulsa World summer intern project documented Tulsans who are homeless: a toddler now experiencing emotional and developmental setbacks, a family living in roach-infested housing for shelter, former foster kids couch hopping and a young artist with a mental health disorder from a childhood trauma.

Even more Tulsans are on the verge of losing their housing. This is an economic and moral responsibility.

Bynum says this will be a priority for the city and we thank him for this focus. We hope other leaders arriving from Denver hold the same enthusiasm.

Tulsa has done great things in the past and can do so right now.

