Editorial: Everyone can learn from Tulsa Little League show of sportsmanship

Years from now, only a few will remember offhand who won the 2022 Little League World Series. But Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis will never be forgotten.

Jarvis showed the world a side of humanity we all needed to see. He gave everyone a most talked-about moment of kindness and sportsmanship.

While at bat at the Little League World Series Southwest Regional tournament in Waco recently for the Tulsa Nationals team, Jarvis was hit by a pitch that went wild. It wasn’t purposeful; the throw obviously just got away from the pitcher.

Jarvis went down hard, helmet flying off as the ball hit the side of his head. Almost immediately, the pitcher from the Pearland, Texas, team became visibly upset.

After Jarvis was declared good to go and made his way to first base, the pitcher had trouble regaining his composure, tears still flowing.

That’s when Jarvis walked to the pitcher’s mound to give his opponent a hug and reassurance, as if it were the most natural thing to do.

“If I was in that position and just hit a kid in the head and almost gave him a concussion, I would be (crying), too. So I was just going over to make sure that he knows I’m OK and he doesn’t need to be crying because I’m just fine,” Jarvis told the Tulsa World’s John Tranchina.

What a reassuring demonstration of empathy. It brought tears to many who watched the scene as it circulated online.

“I was crying like a baby. It was one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen,” said the Tulsa coach, Sean Kouplen.

He isn’t alone, and he’s right. Jarvis reminded everyone that some things transcend competition and all the trappings that go with it.

Too often youth sports emphasizes winning by besting your opponent at all costs. That ignores some greater lessons to be learned. That one-sided focus could continue through life, adding to what seems an ever-divided country of us versus them.

The more cynical among us will see that act of compassion and wonder why Jarvis didn’t act tougher or exact retaliation. That’s corrosive thinking.

Jarvis acted honorably, admirably representing Tulsa and Oklahoma. We are well-served to remember that it’s possible to be competitors and friends.

When youth sports is done well, everyone benefits. And everyone can learn from Isaiah Jarvis.

