Editorial: Every registered voter has a ballot available on Tuesday

The crush of campaign ads and candidate community stump speeches all lead to Tuesday’s primary ballots. The flavor of Oklahoma’s governance and representation starts with this election.

It’s not surprising the election is dominated by Republicans, who currently hold every statewide office, congressional seat and majorities in the Oklahoma House and Senate.

This primary puts forth the type of conservativism Republican voters seek for the state.

A heavy slate of Republican choices are offered down the ballot. In two statewide offices — attorney general and state auditor and inspector — the winner will be determined by the GOP. Several other legislative and district attorney positions also will be chosen by Republicans.

The election will whittle down the long list of Republicans vying for the U.S. 2nd Congressional District (14) and U.S. Senate seat replacing retiring Jim Inhofe (13). Two in the GOP are challenging incumbent Sen. James Lankford.

A tight race is seen among four Republicans in the open seat for state superintendent, and an interesting contest has emerged among three for labor commissioner. Gov. Kevin Stitt is facing three GOP opponents.

The most notable decision for Democrats is for governor, between former lawmaker Connie Johnson and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who switched parties to challenge Stitt. The Democrats allow independent voters into their primary elections.

That means every eligible voter has a ballot available.

We made endorsements in some of these races, which we won’t repeat here. Instead, we encourage everyone to go to the polls and make an informed choice with information found beyond campaign marketing.

Traditionally, primaries do not attract as many voters as the general election. In the 2020 primary, about 48% of registered Republicans and 51% of registered Democrats cast a ballot.

That’s not a very broad brush for choosing representation for all Oklahoma residents.

Elections are decided by the people who show up. If you don’t do that, you don’t have a right to complain about what happens.

