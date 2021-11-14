Editorial: Epic saga is not over, lawmakers and law enforcement need to do more

Specifics in audits are usually boring, but the audience audibly gasped when Byrd explained new accusations. Those included routinely falsified invoices and monthly charges of $600,000 for land and $37,000 for food service for students learning at home.

Byrd took the founders to court to compel the release of records showing they dipped into the $145 million in tax money tucked away in private company accounts. They used personal credit cards to make millions in purchases for students out of those accounts.

The founders were generous political donors before the audit and stepped up their giving after its release. At least one incumbent lawmaker was ousted in part due to the founders' donations to a challenger. Byrd spent a year staving off attacks on her staff for the audit work.

Byrd said their political influencing comes through campaign contributions, political action committees, dark money PACs, lobbying and even philanthropic groups. She called the money flow "beyond measurement."

That it seems to have worked so far is appalling. We are frustrated that the Epic founders are not being held to the same standard of every other public official and school administrator.