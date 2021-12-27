Editorial: Epic Charter Schools continuing to face consequences

It’s been more than a year since the Oklahoma auditor and inspector released an investigative report uncovering Epic Charter Schools founders spent millions in excessive administrative costs and had inaccurate cost accounting.
The public school district is now in the thick of facing consequences from the actions of its founders. But, it’s far from over.
It has been a frustrating journey weaving through the power structure of the Oklahoma Legislature and state government. Founders Ben Harris and David Chaney papered the Capitol with campaign donations that led to an incumbent critic losing an election and others offering up bills to benefit the Oklahoma City businessmen.
Even after federal and state investigations were launched, the founders had protectors. Republican leaders turned their attention to the state education department instead of Harris, Chaney and the auditor’s recommendations.
Gov. Kevin Stitt requested in July 2019 that State Auditor Cindy Byrd conduct the audit. Previously, questions swirled around the district’s financial practices.
Byrd documented violations the founders exceeded a 5% cap on administrative spending. They took 10% of tax money for the school and gave to a for-profit management company they founded. This was in addition to a full administrative staff paid by tax funding by the district.
The founders became millionaires under this arrangement.
Keep in mind, for every $1 misspent on Epic administration for a decade, that took $1 away from the general funds of other public schools.
In addition, Byrd found falsified invoices and took the district to court to even get some financial records.
The state education department began withholding $10.5 million in April from Epic’s state aid for the administrative overspending in fiscal year 2020. But, an original demand for $11.2 million for fiscal years 2015-2019 had been held up for an independent review as requested by Epic officials.
Earlier this month, the State Education Board approved a $9.1 repayment after that review. It will be withheld for the next 12 months.
There are still investigations into Epic’s management practices, including a recent resignation of one of its board members who made allegations around bonuses and layoffs. Last month, Byrd told a Tulsa audience the criminal investigations are not complete.
We can’t help but wonder why it is taking so long to resolve issues at Epic. Past actions on allegations among administrators at traditional brick-and-mortar public schools have been swift and decisive.
The constant upheaval at the top level of Epic is not good for students or public education.
Byrd and her staff deserve accolades for the work on the Epic audit. Their audit has withstood critics and gives clear guidelines on how to shore up loopholes.
We appreciate the auditor’s nonpartisan commitment, urge investigators to find a conclusion to pending allegations and push lawmakers to do more to bring equity among public virtual and in-person districts.