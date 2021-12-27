Editorial: Epic Charter Schools continuing to face consequences

Gov. Kevin Stitt requested in July 2019 that State Auditor Cindy Byrd conduct the audit. Previously, questions swirled around the district’s financial practices.

Byrd documented violations the founders exceeded a 5% cap on administrative spending. They took 10% of tax money for the school and gave to a for-profit management company they founded. This was in addition to a full administrative staff paid by tax funding by the district.

The founders became millionaires under this arrangement.

Keep in mind, for every $1 misspent on Epic administration for a decade, that took $1 away from the general funds of other public schools.

In addition, Byrd found falsified invoices and took the district to court to even get some financial records.

The state education department began withholding $10.5 million in April from Epic’s state aid for the administrative overspending in fiscal year 2020. But, an original demand for $11.2 million for fiscal years 2015-2019 had been held up for an independent review as requested by Epic officials.