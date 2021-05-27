Editorial: Encouraging moves by Epic's new governing board

We were encouraged by the moves taken by a reconstituted governing board for Epic Charter Schools Wednesday.
After a series of resignations and new appointments, Epic's seven-person governing board voted to sever its relationship with Epic Youth Services, the for-profit school management that has reportedly made millionaires out of school founders David Chaney and Ben Harris.
The move will save money and advance the school technologically, said new Chairman Paul Campbell.
Two members of the board resigned before the meeting, a third resigned at the end of the meeting. New appointees to the board include a forensic accountant and former U.S. Attorney for the Tulsa-based Northern District of Oklahoma, Danny Williams.
A state audit of Epic alleged lax board oversight and that one of every four taxpayer dollars Epic received went to Epic Youth Services. The audit found 63% of that money — nearly $80 million — has been shielded from public scrutiny.
The change brought a public statement from Harris and Chaney, who termed it a "pause in our professional relationship."
That brought a sharp response from Campbell.
“This is final, this is not a pause in any stretch of the imagination," he said. "This isn’t like we’re taking time to think about it and reassess. We are not reassessing anything when it comes to a CMO, especially Epic Youth Services."
The board also severed all ties to Epic subsidiary Community Strategies-CA LLC, a relationship Scott said never should have been made.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Legislature has started to implement reforms outlined by the state Multicounty Grand Jury, which is investigating Epic. Earlier in the week, Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, the point person on Epic issues in the Legislature, convinced the House to pass House Bill 2966, which would require full disclosure of spending records for charter schools that contract with outside educational management organizations. The bill isn't the last word on what needs to be done and it won't make it into law this year, but it's a good start. We expect lawmakers to take up the process next year.
Epic is Oklahoma's largest public school, but its operations have consistently been in question by educators, law enforcement and the media. We hope the board's moves represent the beginning of a new era of responsibility, transparency and good governance and that legislators will take their continuing responsibility seriously.
Featured video: