Editorial: Encouraging moves by Epic's new governing board

We were encouraged by the moves taken by a reconstituted governing board for Epic Charter Schools Wednesday.

After a series of resignations and new appointments, Epic's seven-person governing board voted to sever its relationship with Epic Youth Services, the for-profit school management that has reportedly made millionaires out of school founders David Chaney and Ben Harris.

The move will save money and advance the school technologically, said new Chairman Paul Campbell.

Two members of the board resigned before the meeting, a third resigned at the end of the meeting. New appointees to the board include a forensic accountant and former U.S. Attorney for the Tulsa-based Northern District of Oklahoma, Danny Williams.

A state audit of Epic alleged lax board oversight and that one of every four taxpayer dollars Epic received went to Epic Youth Services. The audit found 63% of that money — nearly $80 million — has been shielded from public scrutiny.

The change brought a public statement from Harris and Chaney, who termed it a "pause in our professional relationship."

That brought a sharp response from Campbell.